Global anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has partnered with Indian brand licensing agency Black White Orange (BWO) to oversee and manage the licensing merchandise programs in India. This will involve the development of fresh licensing programs with new partners and across various categories.

Black White Orange will work closely with more than 35 anime titles available for streaming on Crunchyroll, including the comedic horror series Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, the classic mecha series Robotech, the beloved anime series following Vash the Stampede, the legendary gunman and pacifist, Trigun, and the romantic comedy My Dress-Up Darling, amongst others. Crunchyroll associate director Raphael Guimaraes will lead consumer products deals for India Subcontinent.

“Anime has captivated fans across India and this new partnership with BWO will allow us to better serve the local Indian anime community,” said Crunchyroll Global Consumer Products vice president Anna Songco Adamian. “We’re looking forward to working with new partners to celebrate anime and grow the love of this dynamic artform across the nation!”

“India stands as one of the burgeoning consumers of anime content, and this trend is on the rise, attributable to platforms like Crunchyroll and major fan events,” remarked Black White Orange Brands co-founder & COO Mitali Desai. “According to a study by Rakuten Digital Commerce, anime enthusiasts in India display higher engagement levels and are inclined to spend 40 per cent more on licensed products than the national average. Hence, we’re very confident in the success of this partnership and are super excited about collaborating with Crunchyroll to further fuel the anime love.”