L to R: Victor Elizalde, Darío Sánchez and Martin Krieger

International production company Studio 100 Media has acquired a stake in 3Doubles Producciones, based in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. This strategic partnership marks the next chapter in Studio 100 Media’s expansion of its European slate of animated series and movies.

Studio 100 Media and 3Doubles have already successfully collaborated on various projects, including the new feature film Giants of La Mancha and Mia and me: The Hero of Centopia movie. Their history of fruitful teamwork has laid the foundation for a new venture that promises to deliver innovative and captivating content to audiences worldwide.

“This acquisition is an important next step for the expansion of Studio 100 Media’s European slate of animated series and movies. It will further strengthen our close cooperation with LA-based Viva Kids, who also acquired a stake in 3Doubles earlier this year. We are thrilled to work with such exceptional partners and to be part of a major force in creating and distributing innovative content for the international market”, said Studio 100 Media CEO Martin Krieger.

The three companies are aiming to produce new movies and series together, which will be distributed by Studio 100 Media internationally whilst Viva Pictures is set to take on the North American movie distribution.

“As a newly added shareholder, Studio 100 Media is the perfect match for Viva’s and our collaboration with the aim of becoming a global powerhouse”, added 3Doubles Producciones CEO & producer Darío Sánchez.

Viva Pictures managing partner Victor Elizalde commented, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Studio 100 Media into this global production and distribution trifecta of companies. Collectively 3Doubles, Studio 100 Media and Viva Pictures will have a footprint on par with the major motion picture studios.”