Superprod and Coolabi to adapt fantasy book series ‘Beast Quest’ into animated show

France’s Superprod Group and UK’s Coolabi Group are joining forces to develop and produce an animated series based on Beast Quest, the children’s fantasy book series which follows the adventures of Tom and Elenna on their quest to protect the Kingdom of Avantia from the evil wizard Malvel.

The animated series (26 x 30′) will stay true to the stories that have captivated generation after generation of young readers, bringing to life thrilling adventures in a fantastical world full of formidable beasts. The development and production will leveraging Superprod Group’s network of companies, with Wheel In Motion in the UK, The Coproduction Company in the USA, Red Monk Studio in Italy, Melusine in Luxembourg and Superprod Animation in France. The Group will use its experience in delivering internationally successful animated content and in launching adaptations of well-known IPs (Lassie, Miffy, Underdog to name but three) to produce the show. The series will be distributed by Superights, the Group’s international sales arm.

“Beast Quest represents a key moment for us,” said Wheel in Motion’s Alexi Wheeler. “This is a beloved brand with immense storytelling potential. With its action-packed narrative and a vast universe of creatures, we are confident that the animated series will capture the imagination of a new generation of viewers, just as the books have done for nearly 20 years.”

Beast Quest is an untapped intellectual property in the children’s entertainment space; a favourite with young readers across the world for nearly two decades, with sales of over 24 million books in 30 languages. With over 180 titles, it has sold more than two million copies globally over the last three years alone.

The book series is a hit in the UK, France, Germany, across Southern Europe, Japan and many other countries around the world. Adam Blade, Beast Quest’s pseudonymous author, ranked seventh across all genres and authors in the UK library lending charts in 2023.

The TV series will remain faithful to the rich world of the books – created by Working Partners, Coolabi Group’s book business – with its fantastical creatures and ever relevant themes of adventure, friendship, and overcoming adversity, and will target children and families internationally.

The Coolabi Group chief executive Jeremy Banks said, “I could not be happier that one of our most successful and much-loved book brands is being brought to life with the exceptional creative team at Superprod. Created by our very own story team at Working Partners and cherished through every book written, Beast Quest is a publishing phenomenon that resonates with kids today every bit as much as it did when it first launched almost twenty years ago. We can’t wait to bring the series to screens and devices around the world.”