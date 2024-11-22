‘A Minecraft Movie’ gets an official trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have dropped an official trailer for A Minecraft Movie, the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The official synopsis for the film reads: Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Directed by Jared Hess (Thelma the Unicorn, Napoleon Dynamite), the film stars Jason Momoa (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey’s Story), with Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie).

The new trailer features the game elements like Piglins – mobs who reside in the nether world – and the skeleton mob from the Otherworld, as well as the in-game mechanics like wolf taming, cooking chicken the iconic sword, ender pearl, TNTs, a crafted items stash and even nether portals. The trailer explores the origins of its protagonist Steve (not addressed in the game), and gives us a glimpse of the game’s day and night cycle from the Otherworld.

The film is produced by Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui. The executive producers for the film are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Enrique Chediak (127 Hours, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Meg), editor James Thomas (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, the Borat films), supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book, The Batman), and costume designer Amanda Neale (The Meg, What We Do in the Shadows). Casting is by Rachel Tenner(Severance, Fargo). The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok, the LEGO movies).

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theatres and Imax in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.