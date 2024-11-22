Mortal wins Content Creator of the Year at global Esports Awards 2024

Naman Mathur, who goes by the gamer name “Mortal,” won the Content Creator of the Year award at the Global Esports Awards 2024 Part 2 in Los Angeles on Friday. The grand ceremony saw Mortal triumph over gamers like Tarik Celik, Ibai Llanos Garatea, and Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont.

Mathur, who is also a co-founder of S8UL Esports, has previously won numerous accolades, including championship titles in BMPS Season 1 (2022) and the PUBG Mobile Club Open (2019) among others. He has amassed over seven million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram through his content on the social platforms. This was his sixth consecutive nomination at the prestigious awards. Having been nominated for various categories over the years such as Esports Mobile Player of the Year, Streamer of the Year, Esports Personality of the Year and more.

He stated, “Winning this award is an incredible moment of pride, not just for me but for the entire Indian gaming and esports community. My journey began with a simple passion for gaming, and seeing that passion resonate with millions of people is truly humbling. I hope this achievement inspires more young gamers to chase their dreams and believe that they too can earn global recognition through dedication and hard work. I am deeply grateful to S8UL for being the backbone of my journey. This success is not mine alone – it belongs to every fan, every teammate, and every supporter who believed in me and in the potential of Indian esports.”

S8UL Esports co-founder Animesh Agarwal aka “8Bit Thug” shared, “This award holds a deeply personal meaning for me. Watching Mortal achieve this recognition feels like a shared victory- one that takes me back to where it all began. From the late nights to the sacrifices, every moment has led us here. Together, we’re not just creating history; we’re shaping the future of gaming and esports globally. A victory for him, a milestone for Indian esports!”

S8UL Esports co-founder Lokesh “Goldy” Jain commented, “When we first started this journey, we had no idea how far it would take us, but we always knew we were in this together. Mortal has always been like a brother to me, and seeing him win this award feels like a personal achievement. For him to be honoured with this accolade today is a reflection of the countless hours, effort and heart we’ve poured into building who we are and what we stand for.”

The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top-tier performance and innovation from players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.