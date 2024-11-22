‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live action remake teaser trailer out

Universal Pictures has released the teaser trailer for the live-action remake How To Train Your Dragon. The animated trilogy director Dean DeBlois (Stitch!, Mulan) has directed, produced and written this remake.

The official synopsis reads: On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series of the same name, DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon franchise has earned four Academy Award nominations and grossed more than US$1.6 billion at the global box-office. The live-action film’s VFX will be produced by London’s Framestore.

The film stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone, For All Mankind), Gerard Butler (reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Last of Us), Nick Frost (Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

Apart from DeBlois, other producers include Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For Imax Program, which offers filmmakers Imax technology to help them deliver an immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Audiences can revisit the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless in the How to Train Your Dragon live action remake in theatres 13 June 2025.