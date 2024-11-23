Netflix brings ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ trailer ahead of it’s December launch

The party royale game inspired by Netflix’s most popular series ever Squid Game: Unleashed will launch on 17 December. Fans can experience the heart-pounding action as the brand-new trailer is out.

Squid Game: Unleashed arrives just in time for the return of Squid Game season two which hits Netflix on 26 December. There are more than 100 games on Netflix, included with all memberships without ads or in-app purchases, with new games out now and coming soon.

Here are the details of some of the new and upcoming games:

TED Tumblewords (Available now)- Spark curiosity and sharpen your critical thinking each time you play this daily word game. Rearrange rows of random letters on a grid to create new connections and spell the longest words you can. Build word chains and use letter-based bonuses to maximise your score. With no in-game ads, fresh daily spelling puzzles and tons of different ways to play, this could quickly become your favourite everyday word game.

Netflix Stories: Virgin River: Christmas (Available now)- Spend the holidays in Virgin River, the perfect place to finish your novel over a mug of hot cocoa. But fate has other plans involving a cute local…You’re a writer with a deadline to finish your novel by Christmas and a bad case of writer’s block, so you escape to Virgin River for the holidays to rent out a remote cabin and write. You believe what you need is to hunker down and not see anyone for a few days, but on your first day in town, Mel shows up at your door and invites you to the town’s Christmas Village, where you meet, Jack, Hope, Lizzie, Connie, and two very cute love interests.

The Rise of the Golden Idol (Available now)- Three hundred years after the unspeakable fate of the Cloudsley family, the Golden Idol’s legend lives on only in whispers and myth. But now, in the tumultuous times of the 1970s, some are determined to see the Idol restored to its former glory. Discover the mysterious forces connecting a relentless relic hunter, a team of scientists, the members of an enlightenment-seeking cult and more characters drawn to the all-powerful artefact.

The Ultimatum: Choices (Coming on 3 December)- As a contestant on the show, you must decide to marry your current partner or find love with a new one. Netflix Reality Universe star Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) appears as the show’s host, guiding players like you as you make choices that stir up drama, build meaningful relationships, and form love triangles.

Netflix Stories: A Perfect Couple (Coming on 3 December)- You’re a bridesmaid in Nantucket’s wedding of the summer—but when the maid of honour turns up dead, your dream weekend turns into a deadly game of Clue. You’ll be put up at Summerland, the picturesque home of the Winburys, a wealthy and influential family—so you pack your best outfits and catch the ferry, ready for an unforgettable weekend. Can you solve the murder before you become the next victim?

Civilization VI (Coming on 5 December)- Build sprawling cities, invest in cultural progress and forge alliances — or wage war. The world is yours to lead in this classic strategy game. Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders as you build an empire to stand the test of time. Whether you’re brand new to turn-based strategy or a seasoned four times expert, this vast tactical world-building game gives you the tools to start a civilization and guide it from the first Stone Age settlement to the stars. With this version of Civilization VI, Netflix members have access to all expansion packs and content included in the Platinum Edition of the game.

Monument Valley three (Coming on 10 December)- Set sail for adventure in this new instalment of the award-winning Monument Valley game series, exploring an expansive and beautiful world of puzzles. When an apprentice lightkeeper named Noor discovers that the world’s light is fading — and waters rising — you must help them on a quest to find a new source of power before their community is lost to the waves forever.

Squid Game: Unleashed (Coming on 17 December)- Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat all the other contestants in each twisted tournament. With deadly challenges pulled from the series and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?