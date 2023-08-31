One of the most popular battle royale games, Free Fire, is making a comeback after being banned by the Indian government in February last year for security concerns.

From 5 September, Free Fire India will only be accessible for download within the nation, according to a statement published on 31 August by Singaporean online game publisher and developer Garena.

Garena senior manager and game producer Vaibhav Das Mundhra said, “Free Fire India will be an India-exclusive app. It will come with content and features that are specific to the Indian market.”

MS Dhoni was chosen by the company to serve as the Free Fire India brand ambassador. He will be the first athlete from India to appear in a video game as the selectable character Thala. Tennis icon Leander Paes, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, football captain Sunil Chhetri, and Kabaddi champion Rahul Chaudhari will all accompany Dhoni.

According to the company, there are a number of elements created to encourage safe, healthy and enjoyable gameplay in addition to features and content specifically created for Indian consumers. A verification mechanism that enables parental supervision, playtime restrictions, and “take a break” reminders are some of the safety features.

Garena has partnered with Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company that has been appointed as a service provider by the ministry of electronics and information technology, to solve security concerns. In order to support Garena’s product offerings in India, notably in esports, Yotta will provide local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India, handle the personal data of Indian customers on local servers, and provide network connectivity services.

Mundhra added, “They are RBI (Reserve Bank of India) approved, so they are a company that we trust. With their help, we will make sure that the data of Indian users stays secure. We also collect very little data of users but whatever data is there, we will be working very closely with Yotta to make sure data is handled in a way that complies with local regulations.”

Here’s what the industry has to say about Free Fire’s comeback:

8Bit Creatives founder and CEO and S8UL co-founder Animesh Agarwal said, “India has always been a pivotal pillar of Free Fire’s global user base and its return opens the doors to exceptional avenues that will bolster the gaming landscape of the country. With the game’s re-launch, there will be a remarkable surge in the frequency of tournaments with lucrative prize pools for players to make a name for themselves.

The impact of the game will not be limited to just the competitive scenario as it will be a significant boost to the creators’ community as well. By providing creators with diverse and immersive content, Free Fire India will enable them to grow and expand their fanbase within the industry. As the game gains renewed attention and engagement, there will also be an influx of interest as well as investments from brands into the ecosystem.

We are excited for this new chapter to unfold and look forward to witnessing the rise of the video gaming sector in India.”

ESFI director and Asian Esports Federation (AESF) VP Lokesh Suji said, “The re-entry of Free Fire brings immense promise for players across the nation, amplifying the competitive spirit and paving the way for recognition and opportunities on a global scale. Marking a pivotal step forward in the growth of competitive gaming, ESFI supports such endeavours which will guide the industry towards unparalleled growth and excellence.

We anticipate a ripple effect that will encourage the inception of more high-profile tournaments and events. This move ignites the momentum needed to realise our collective vision of a vibrant and thriving esports landscape in India. India will now witness the continued growth of esports prize pools and userbase with Free Fire India leveraging it further to invigorate our esports landscape. While embracing this wave of progress, it is also crucial that the Indian government exercises vigilance over the aspect of security and data privacy. Safeguarding the interests of players and enthusiasts alike is a collective responsibility that ensures the sustainability and credibility of our esports journey.”

Gods Reign VP Devam “Dev” Vyas said, “Free Fire India’s launch is a game-changer, set to transform India’s esports scene. It heralds more tournaments, increased earnings, and massive prize pools, mirroring Free Fire’s firm grip on India’s user base. Despite no Indian teams at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Grand Finals, the Hindi stream astonishingly recorded peak viewership. As Free Fire restarts in India, we’re excited for viewership to break new records. This is an exhilarating time for our players who stand to reap huge benefits. At Gods Reign, renowned for crafting championship-winning rosters, we’re in talks with several Free Fire rosters. We can’t wait to announce our new roster soon, adding another thrilling chapter to this vibrant esports story of Gods Reign.”

Qlan co-founder and CEO Sagar Nair said, “The launch of Free Fire India holds significant implications for both players and the esports industry. It signifies a renewed opportunity for players in India to engage with the age, with tailored features catering to their preferences. The introduction of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as “Thala” adds a local touch, enhancing the relatability factor for Indian players.

The introduction of esports competitions, tournaments, and events with higher prize pools is likely to increase, aligning with Garena’s aspiration to develop a robust esports ecosystem in India, nurturing talent and fostering a competitive spirit. The focus on India is strategic due to various reasons. Despite challenges, India has a substantial mobile gaming audience and by reintroducing Free Fire India with region-specific features and content, Garena aims to rekindle the excitement among Indian gamers and regain its position in the Indian gaming market. Additionally, the partnership with Yotta Infrastructure underscores Garena’s commitment to ensuring a seamless gameplay experience that adheres to local regulations.”

Alpha Zegus founder and director Rohit Agarwal said, “Free Fire India coming back is definitely the biggest headliner for the industry at the moment. FFI players have been awaiting this news for the longest time (in fact even longer than BGMI players when BGMI was banned). While some professional players and creators have switched to different titles, the base for FFI remains one of the biggest in India (pre-ban numbers suggested that FFI had a bigger audience base than any gaming title in India). Even if we are able to recover about 70 per cent of that audience base, the game will take no time to start breaking viewership records and compete head-on with other popular titles. It’s been a positive year for esports so far, with games coming back, tournaments getting bigger, more brands taking notice, etc. Fingers crossed to see how FFI adds to this growth.”

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “Only a year ago with the bans on Free Fire and BGMI, the Indian esports scenario was struggling with a dearth of options for the country’s mobile gamers. I applaud Garena in their efforts to bring Free Fire India and already make a commitment towards esports which will be a big boost to welcoming old and new players alike. While we don’t currently have an esports roster in the game, we are always on the lookout for potential titles to enter and Free Fire is certainly one on our radar.”