Nodwin Gaming, in association with sports broadcaster Star Sports, and gaming and esports platform Rooter celebrated the successful culmination of another season of the BGMI Masters Series.

The event which kicked off on 4 August with 24 teams saw a host of qualified and invited teams battle it out for BGMI Masters glory. Amidst several contending esports outfits, it was Gladiators Esports who took the crown.

The Grand Finals, which spanned three days, commenced on 25 August. During the initial two days of the competition, esports team Orangutan Gaming surged ahead in the leaderboards, with each member of the team making significant contributions to the overall points tally. Nonetheless, Gladiator Esports remained in close pursuit throughout, consistently challenging the leaders. As the final match concluded, it was Gladiator Esports who emerged triumphant. They secured the Rs 1 crore prize money and earned the prestigious title of the 2023 BGMI Masters Series champions, clinching victory by a solitary point.

Among the players of the winning team, Shogun achieved 11 finishes, Deltapg accumulated an impressive total of 15 finishes, while the formidable duo of Justin and Destro earned 25 finishes each. Justin from Gladiators was recognised as the MVP of the finals and was also bestowed with the TVS Raider Most Wicked Player award. Meanwhile, Akshat from Team SouL claimed the Audience Favourite Raider award.

Speaking on the event, Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “We at Nodwin Gaming are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with our friends at Star Sports, Rooter, TVS Motor Corp, OnePlus, and Philips, every single brand has pooled their individual strengths in the success of the BGMI Masters Series. We feel such collaborations are integral in the Indian esports ecosystem being sustainable and thriving in the coming years.”

Speaking about how the tournament has evolved this season, Rooter co-founder and COO Dipesh Agarwal said, “Our viewers spent an average of 42 minutes per day watching the tournament – which is more than the engagement for most non-cricket sports! What’s more, with our curated suite of branded integrations and activations, we were able to bridge enriching connections between this highly engrossed audience and our brand partners and advertisers like Lenskart, TVS, Kreo, Intel, KFC, OnePlus, ACT, and more.”

The series’ Grand Finals MVP and TVS Most Wicked Player winner Justin from Gladiators Esports said, “Our journey in the BGMI Masters Series stage began in Season 1, I was a fairly new player and when the team came seventh we took a vow that the next time we return to the Masters Series stage, we will prove our mettle. We are growing as a team and we take every setback as a learning experience, and I am honestly elated with the results.”

BGMI Masters Series Season 2 showcased intense battles throughout the 22 days of LAN, complete with upsets woven into the narrative. On Rooter, the event broadcast garnered over 85 million views from across the country.