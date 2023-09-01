To compete with devices like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo has introduced its own portable gaming PC.

Launching in October for US$ 699, the Windows 11-powered Legion Go will be sold on Lenovo’s website as well as at Best Buy and Micro Centre.

The Legion Go may have similar specs to its rivals and a similar appearance, but it stands out in this market for its high-end screen and feature-rich detachable controllers. The 8.8-inch touchscreen display can scale down to 800p and 60 Hz to maximise performance and maintain battery life. Its maximum resolution and refresh rate are 1600p and 144 Hz, respectively. When using 1600p resolution, don’t expect the device’s 49.2 Wh battery to last very long (although Lenovo claims it can recharge back to 70 per cent in 30 minutes when using the accompanying 65 W charger).

The right controller can be placed in a magnetic dock that holds it straight to make first-person shooter gaming simpler. An optical sensor on the bottom turns on when it is switched to FPS mode, allowing you to move it around like a mouse for more precise targeting.

The Legion Go can be docked to a monitor or TV, just as the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, and controllers can be connected to it through Bluetooth. Additionally, it can play games from both a microSD card and a M.2 2242-sized PCIe NVMe SSD. Lenovo will offer 512 GB and 1 TB variants in addition to the 256 GB SSD included in the entry-level device, though the company hasn’t disclosed pricing for those models yet.