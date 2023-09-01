G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is revealed by publisher Freedom Games and developer Maple Powered Games.

This will be the first game in the legendary G.I. Joe multi-media franchise since 2020’s G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, but this one will make the most of the beat ’em up genre’s recent resurgence by allowing players to take control of their favourite Joes and defeat the Cobra Commander and his team. G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra for PC and Nintendo Switch will release early next year.

Hasbro’s digital strategy and licensing SVP Eugene Evans said, “G.I. is one of the most iconic brands from the 80s and it was the golden era of arcade games. To celebrate the growing popularity of retro themed games we’re thrilled to partner with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans our first ever Hasbro Retro Arcade experience in this exciting interpretation of a classic 2D beat ’em up.”

In Wrath of Cobra, players take on the identities of Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other well-known G.I. Joe characters as they engage in all-terrain missions in diverse places such Cobra Island and the Pit while battling the forces of Cobra. The game’s beat-’em-up gameplay is similar to that of recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and it includes a variety of weapons, like guns and explosives, to defeat Cobra.

Couch co-op is another important element, allowing players to play with up to four other people in any of the game’s two modes, Story or Arcade, which is more concerned with player performance and scoring in each level. The game’s combat features a number of ways to defeat adversaries, either by yourself or with allies, including full melee combos, special moves, even a parry mechanic.

There’s uncertainty about the game’s release on PS4 and Xbox.