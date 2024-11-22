Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shares list of 31 eligible animated feature film 

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced feature films eligible for consideration in the animated feature film, documentary feature film and international feature film categories for the 97th Academy Awards.

A total of 31 features are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category this year. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the animation branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the animation branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the animated feature film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the international feature film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category.

Here is the full list of eligible animated feature films for the 97th Academy Awards:

Art College 1994

Captain Avispa

Chicken for Linda!

The Colors Within

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Despicable Me 4

Flow

The Garfield Movie

Ghost Cat Anzu

The Glassworker

The Imaginary

Inside Out 2

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Kung Fu Panda 4

Living Large

Look Back

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Mars Express

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Piece by Piece

Rocket Club: Across the Cosmos

Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds

Spellbound

Sultana’s Dream

That Christmas

Thelma the Unicorn

Transformers One

Ultraman: Rising

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Preliminary voting for the 97th Academy Awards will begin on 9 December 2024 and end on 13 December 2024. Shortlists for the event will be announced on 17 December 2024. Nominations for the awards will be announced on 17 January 2025. The 97th Oscars will be held on 2 March 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.