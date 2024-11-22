What if the thing you were searching for…found you first? Disney & Pixar answer this question with the release of the teaser trailer and official poster for its upcoming animated film Elio which was announced during the 2022 D23 expo.

The official synopsis of the film reads: In Pixar Animation Studios’ big-screen comedic misadventure, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide. But when he’s mistaken as Earth’s leader, he’ll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and make sure he doesn’t lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab (Obi Wan Kenobi) as Elio, Zoe Saldaña (Avatar) as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly (Kingdom Hearts III) as Glordon, Brad Garrett (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil (DC League of Super-Pets) as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) as OOOOO. The film is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow Sparkshort), Domee Shi (Bao short, Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of Coco)

Disney and Pixar’s Elio will release in theatres on 13 June 2025.