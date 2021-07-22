Planeta Junior to represent animated series ‘Karma’s World’

Planeta Junior, a leading European children’s and family entertainment company, has signed an agreement with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment to represent Karma’s World in Spain, Portugal and Italy. The deal was secured with 9 Story Brands, 9 Story Media Group’s dedicated brand management and consumer products division.

Karma’s World is based on a concept created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (three-time Grammy award winner, Fast and Furious franchise, Fear Factor, Crash), and inspired by Chris’ oldest daughter. The series follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musician and rapper with enormous talent and an even bigger heart. Each episode is infused with hip-hop, streetwear and original choreography. The series focuses on themes of self-expression, identity, leadership, creativity and the importance of community. Geared for six-nine year olds, Karma’s World is about a young black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world.

Fashion, music and dance are the series’ thematic cornerstones, woven into every brand element. They model creativity and self-expression and inspire girls to use their voices to make an impact.

On top of the Netflix launch, 9 Story will provide localized YouTube, social media and public relations strategies to support each territory. Mattel has already joined Karma’s World, and will launch a full line of toys in 2022. Planeta Junior will develop the local licensing programme in apparel, accessories, back to school, HBA, role-play, arts and crafts, and more.

“We are very excited to join 9 Story and Karma’s World Entertainment on this amazing project. Kids are going to love Karma and will want to be part of her world. Music, dance and fashion, best-in-class producers, and great partners prove this show is going to be an astounding success,” said Planeta Junior director of consumer products Antonella Ceraso.

The exclusive series world premiere will broadcast on Netflix in fall 2021.