Famous Studios introduces Phantom Visual Lab, a state-of-the-art solution for brands to create impactful content

Famous Studios MD Anant Roongta

With digital innovations taking centre stage globally, Famous Studios showcases a one-of-a-kind visual engineering facility – Phantom Visual Lab. The facility is equipped with phantom flex 4K – an Academy Award winning high-speed camera that transmits the concept with emotion and design. The goal of the lab is to solve complex visual challenges with innovation, science and technology with a perfect blend of art and creativity that lead to extravagant visual excellence.

Famous’s Phantom Visual Lab will enable brands to showcase video content that is created with a dynamic blend of live-action shooting with CGI and post-production. The combination of programmable technology and engineering solutions will enable Famous Studios to create real-life visuals for brands, TV commercials and feature films. The Phantom Visual Lab specializes in custom made gadgets for high-speed tabletop shoots and rigs to bring precise customized real-life experiences for the partner brands.

Phantom Flex 4K

Commenting on the visual engineering at Phantom Lab, Famous Studios creative head Jayant Hadke said, “Being a strong advocate of constant evolution, we see the need to erase the boundaries in order to create content that makes a difference or to say the least, leaves a recall. Famous Studios has successfully managed to reshape the business dynamics for partner brands with ad-films that are a class apart in recent past, brands ranging from Lakme, Kwality Wall’s, Pantene, Nivea, Amul, Cadbury, ITC (Candyman etc.), McDonald’s, KFC, Lays, Hellmann’s, Hero, Kajaria, FastTrack and many more and have seen outstanding results of the ad films shot at Famous. Going forward, with the Phantom Flex Lab, we intend to drive newer innovations in the advertising industry to create meaningful content, develop concepts, brand and content strategies, flesh out storyboards and provide solutions accordingly.”

Adding to it, Famous Studios MD Anant Roongta said, “Famous Studios has always believed in innovation and improvisation since its inception. From using Mitchell Cameras for film shooting back in the 60s to using phantom flex 4K for ad films, we have managed to change the advertising content landscape. With Phantom Lab, we intend to create an experience that makes the audience feel connected with the product. Our team of creative experts with access to international standard technology ensure a complete one stop shop solution to agencies, brands and filmmakers.”