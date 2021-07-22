Nickelodeon orders ‘Baby Shark’ original animated feature

Nickelodeon’s fin-credible world of Baby Shark is getting bigger with the development of a brand-new original animated movie and season two pickup of its TV series further expanding one of the most popular properties in the world.

The as-yet-untitled movie will be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong.

The news of the movie comes as Nick orders a second season of its hit animated preschool series based on the global hit Pinkfong Baby Shark, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, which was just nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program.

Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito said, “Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures. As home to the biggest franchises kids love, we’re continuing to grow their footprint by introducing brand-new characters and storylines, and creating original content in every format for fans everywhere.”

Season two of Baby Shark’s Big Show! (26 half-hour episodes) will be packed to the gills with off-the-hook adventures and catchy songs as Baby Shark and William dive deeper into the diverse underwater world of Carnivore Cove with their friends and family. They’ll explore jaw-dropping new locations while making fresh friends and big waves, all in the sharky spirit of fin-clusivity.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! features a swim-sational lineup of voice actors: Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) as William, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Grandpa Shark.

New episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! will air regularly throughout the summer on Fridays at 12:30 pm (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Internationally, Baby Shark’s Big Show! will continue airing across Nickelodeon branded channels and platforms through the remainder of the year.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary Doodles DiRaffaele (Breadwinners) and Tommy Sica (Breadwinners), with Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls) serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.