Norian Games and Xigma Games emerge as the winners of ‘WTF Gaming Podcast’

Nazara Technologies and WTFund announced Norian Games and Xigma Games as the winners of WTF Gaming Podcast.

As a part of its mission to empower the Indian gaming sector, during the popular WTF Gaming Podcast, Nikhil Kamath via the WTFund and Nitish Mittersain via Nazara had pledged an overall investment of Rs 2 crore subject to necessary approvals. As a follow up, they have now announced the winners to be Norian Games and Xigma Games. Through this investment, Norian and Xigma will gain financial support and access to mentorship and strategic guidance, enabling them to navigate the competitive landscape and scale their ventures effectively.

“Growing up, we were occupied by simpler things – a game of cricket or even just being outside. That was a large part of my childhood. For the younger generation, gaming has taken that place, creating new avenues for creativity and interaction. This fund is a small step in supporting companies that have made a mark with their innovative games, and I look forward to seeing them push boundaries even further,” said investor and entrepreneur Kamath.

“At Nazara, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of gaming talent in India and it great to join hands with visionary tech pioneers such as Nikhil Kamath to act on the vision of our prime minister in building strong gaming talent in India that can build games for the world,” said Nazara founder and CEO Mittersain.

Norian Games, based in Kerala, is developing Aldian of Ancients, a dinosaur survival simulation game for PC and console, designed to offer players a captivating and immersive experience in prehistoric landscapes.

Xigma Games, an indie studio headquartered in Bangalore, has achieved notable success with The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands and The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores, which together have amassed over 10 million downloads. The studio’s latest project, Metal Haven, is a free-to-play, sci-fi action-strategy game.

By supporting Norian Games and Xigma Games, the intent is to nurture homegrown talent and contribute to India’s standing in the global gaming arena.