IGDC Awards 2024: Here’s a complete list of winners

The second day of IGDC concluded with the much-awaited IGDC Awards, celebrating the best talent in the Indian gaming industry.

The 16th edition of IGDC took place at HICC Hyderabad from 13 to 15 November. Powered by Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), IGDC brought together the gaming industry stalwarts from around the world, under a roof.

The IGDC Awards 2024 were spread across the 12 categories. Below is the full list of the winners:

PC/Console Game of the Year

The Palace on the Hill by Niku Games Studio (winner)

Fears to Fathom – Woodbury Getaway by Rayll Studios (runner-up)

Best Visual Art Game of the Year: Once upon a merge by TheAppGuruz

Mobile Game of the Year

Once upon a merge by TheAppGuruz (winner)

Dream Cricket 2024 by Dream Game Studios (runner-up)

AR/VR Game of the Year

Sportsverse by Zudo Labs (Yudiz Solutions) (winner)

Hammer Heads by DopaMind Games Studios (runner-up)

Upcoming Game of the Year

Winds of Arcana: Ruination by Brewed Games (winner)

Detective Dotson by Masala Games (runner-up)

Best Student Game of the Year: Shotgun-Tact by Studio Noori

Indie Game of the Year

The Palace on the Hill by Niku Games Studio (winner)

Kamla by Mad Mantra Games (runner-up)

Student Game of the Year

Shotgun-Tact by Studio Noori (winner)

Sangam by National Institute of Design (runner-up)

International Game of the Year

The Star Named EOS by Silver Lining Studio

Best Gameplay Game of the Year

Fears to Fathom Woodbury Getaway by Rayll Studios

Best Visual Art Game of the Year

Once upon a merge by TheAppGuruz

Popular Choice Award

The Demon’s Exorcism by Snow Star Games

Women in Games

Shruti Verma

Laxmi Khanolkar

Hall of fame

Rajesh Rao