IGDC Awards 2024: Here’s a complete list of winners

The second day of IGDC concluded with the much-awaited IGDC Awards, celebrating the best talent in the Indian gaming industry.
The 16th edition of IGDC took place at HICC Hyderabad from 13 to 15 November. Powered by Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), IGDC brought together the gaming industry stalwarts from around the world, under a roof.
The IGDC Awards 2024 were spread across the 12 categories. Below is the full list of the winners:
PC/Console Game of the Year
The Palace on the Hill by Niku Games Studio (winner)
Fears to Fathom – Woodbury Getaway by Rayll Studios (runner-up)
Mobile Game of the Year
Once upon a merge by TheAppGuruz (winner)
Dream Cricket 2024 by Dream Game Studios (runner-up)
AR/VR Game of the Year
Sportsverse by Zudo Labs (Yudiz Solutions) (winner)
Hammer Heads by DopaMind Games Studios (runner-up)
Upcoming Game of the Year
Winds of Arcana: Ruination by Brewed Games (winner)
Detective Dotson by Masala Games (runner-up)
Indie Game of the Year
The Palace on the Hill by Niku Games Studio (winner)
Kamla by Mad Mantra Games (runner-up)
Student Game of the Year
Shotgun-Tact by Studio Noori (winner)
Sangam by National Institute of Design (runner-up)
International Game of the Year
The Star Named EOS by Silver Lining Studio
Best Gameplay Game of the Year
Fears to Fathom Woodbury Getaway by Rayll Studios
Best Visual Art Game of the Year
Once upon a merge by TheAppGuruz
Popular Choice Award
The Demon’s Exorcism by Snow Star Games
Women in Games
- Shruti Verma
- Laxmi Khanolkar
Hall of fame
Rajesh Rao