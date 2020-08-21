Xigma Games ‘The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores’ is now available on AppStore, expected to launch on Steam shortly

Indian Indie gaming development scenario is flourishing and abounding studios modelled around either providing services or creating their own original IPs.

Xigma games is one such studio whose IP The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores has been in waitlist on Steam for quite some time now. They recently revealed that it will release on Steam in a few hours from now and have already released it on Apple’s App Store.

In an official Facebook post Xigma Games founder, designer and developer Himanshu Manwani expressed

After so many sleepless nights and immense hard work by the whole team at Xigma Games, the game is now available on the… Posted by Himanshu Manwani on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores is a survival strategy game where one can build, craft, gather resources during the day, place buildings and design according to their own city layouts the placing of the buildings are vital as it helps to manage certain resources and affects in further gameplay for the night mode. The Night mode is basically survival mode where one has to protect the city by defending from monsters like wolves, chupacabra, spiders, and Tribal enemies.

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores is the sequel title of the game The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, and earlier in an interview with us Manwani shared that, “the sequel also increases the simulation aspects, as the AI workers can be seen walking to a building, picking up resources and then using the resource to construct a building or craft an item. Also, the scope is now at least thrice as big, so more content and definitely more gameplay hours with a fair amount of replayability.”

The game was earlier showcased its demo at Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, IGDC 2019 The game has recently won the winner’s title for The Big Indie Pitch at the pocket gamer connect s Digital 2.

On sharing the excitement of their recognition on the global platform he shared, “We have been developing this game for over two years and this has been our most challenging project so far. After working for a very long time on a single project of such a scale, it can be very exhausting for the team and to see our game getting global recognition and winning The Big Indie Pitch(mobile edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 was a great feeling and huge boost for the team. The promotional prize money will help us promote our game during our launch and we will be able to reach more audiences. This gives us validation that hard work does pay off and we will continue to strive to make great games.”

In a recent interview, he expressed bullishness about his future plans but as of now, all eyes are trained on The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores.