Here is the list of DC FANDOM event schedule, which has now expanded into two global events

WB and DC have revealed that DC FanDome event has expanded into two global events. The first one still is scheduled for 22August , where they will maintain the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes schedule (with a few additions from the TV side of things).
The second date however, now known as DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, has been shifted to 12 September. This new date will work as an on-demand experience where fans can create and curate their own adventure. By making these two separate events, Warner Bros. is attempting to ensure that fans are able to see and cover everything without having panels conflict.
🌟Most 🌟Epic 🌟Lineup 🌟Ever 🌟Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22. https://t.co/oNYrQcwRNE #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wkGvHDYYM0
— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 7, 2020
DC FanDome is a 24-hour global virtual fan experience that brings the universe of DC to life and features childhood superheroes, filmmakers and creators behind the biggest films, TV series, games and comics. It celebrates DC’s past, present and future, the event is a place to hear highly anticipated announcements, to see exclusive footage and to venture into themed worlds catering to DC super fans.
The CW’s superhero’s Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Supergirl and the upcoming Superman & Lois will be attendees.
There are six “Verses” to choose from: Hall of Heroes, WatchVerse, YouVerse, InsiderVerse, FunVerse, and KidsVerse. Each has its own unique theme that we will go over below so you can have a better sense of what to look for within each one.
- Hall of Heroes: is where all the major programming will happen such as new content and panels about your favorite DC shows, movies, and games.
- WatchVerse: features four theatres (like McDuffie’s Dakota which will be celebrating Black nerd culture and its global impact) where fans can watch hours of DC Content.
- YouVerse: puts the fans at the forefront and displays their art, cosplay, and other fan-made content inspired by the characters and worlds in the DC Universe.
- InsiderVerse: where fans can take behind-the-scenes looks at how their favorite DC Comics, games, TV Shows, and more were created.
- FunVerse: is an interactive space where fans can view free digital comics, buy merch, and participate in other “fun” activities.
- KidsVerse: is a verse made just for kids, featuring a Teen Titans tower and DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Cafe.
Make sure to check out these frequently asked questions if you’re having trouble navigating the schedule or are interested in DC FanDome’s accessibility settings, which include a variety of translations and time zone adjustments.
Below is the complete DC FanDome schedule, separated by Verse:
Hall of Heroes: Saturday, 22 August
- 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET: Wonder Woman 1984 – Panel
- 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET: Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement
- 10:45 AM PT/1:45 PM ET: The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel
- 11:15 AM PT/2:15 PM ET: Multiverse 101 – Panel
- 11:40 AM PT/2:40 PM ET: Introducing The Flash – Panel
- 11:50 AM PT/2:50 PM ET: Beyond Batman
- 11:55 PM PT/2:55 PM ET: The Suicide Squad – Panel
- 12:40 PM PT/3:40 PM ET: BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel
- 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET: Legacy of the Bat – Panel
- 1:20 PM PT/4:20 PM ET: Chris Daughtry: Performance
- 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET: The Joker: Put on a Happy Face
- 1:45 PM PT/4:35 PM ET: Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art
- 1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET: Surprise DC Comics Panel
- 2:10 PM PT/5:10 PM ET: I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel
- 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET: The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel
- 2:54 PM PT/5:54 PM ET: The Flash TV Panel
- 3:10 PM PT/6:10 PM ET: Black Adam – Panel
- 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET: CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus
- 3:50 PM/PT/6:50 PM ET: Titans TV Panel
- 4:05 PM PT/7:05 PM ET: Aquaman – Panel
- 4:15 PM PT/7:15 PM ET: “Ask Harley Quinn”
- 4:20 PM PT/7:20 PM ET: Wonder Woman 80th Celebration – Panel
- 4:25 PM PT/7:25 PM ET: Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House
- 4:40 PM PT/7:40 PM ET: SHAZAM! – Panel
- 4:50 PM PT/7:50 PM ET: Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play ‘Werewolf 1984’
- 5:10 PM PT/8:10 PM ET: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET: The Batman – Panel
WatchVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September
- The Flash – Panel
- Pennyworth – Panel
- Black Lightning – Panel
- Doom Patrol – Panel
- All Super-Villains – Panel
- The Expansion of DC’s Watchmen Universe – Panel
- Legion of Super Heroes – Panel
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel
- Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons – Panel
- Titans – Panel
- Lucifer – Panel
- DC Showcase Collection – Batman: Death in the Family – Panel
- Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics – Panel
- Batman: The Joker War!
- Mostly DCeased – Panel
- Batman: Three Jokers
- Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo – Panel
- Italy Loves DC – Panel
- Take a Tour of DC’s Death Metal Metalverse!
- etalk Celebrates DC Canada
- Brazil Loves DC: For the Glory of the Fans! – Panel
- New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel
- Batwoman – Panel
- DC’s Stargirl – Panel
- Injustice 2 Show Match – Latin America/Brazil
- Latin America Celebrates DC! – Panel
- Real Life Super Heroes! The Story of Muckle Mannequins – Germany
- Harley Quinn – Panel
- Live like a DC Super Hero in Spain – Spain
- DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel
- DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel
- Truth, Justice, and The DC Comics Way – Panel
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow – Panel
- Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening
- Rendez-vous with DC: France – Panel
- Superman & Lois – Panel
- From the Middle East to DC, with Love – Panel
- Discover DC in Japan – Panel
- Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel
- Static Shock – Episode Screening
- Ziggy Marley – Live Performance
- GLSEN Presents: You Brought Me the Ocean with Alex Sánchez – Panel
- John Ridley and The Other History of the DC Universe
- Watchmen Unmasked
- Great Big Story: Magic Wheelchair
- I’m Latinx, What’s Your Superpower? – Panel
- Unity of Hero
- PHONY PPL Live Performance
- A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening
- Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice – Screening
KidsVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September
- Ask Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven
- DC Super Hero Girls Season 2 Sneak Peak
- Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel
- DC Karaoke
- DC Read-Along
- Artist Alley
- Draw Along with Jim Lee and Family
- How to Draw a Super Hero
- How it’s Made: Comics 101
- Babs’ Vlog
- Titans Tower Game Central
- DC Origami
- Batman Carpool
- DC Kids Comic Book Reader
- Make Your Own Comic Book with Kirk Scroggs
- DC Knows…Animation!
- DC LEGO® Building with Nathan Sawaya
- LEGO® Lab
- Teen Titans Go! Fitness
- DC Super Hero Girls’ Lairs
YouVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September
- DC Virtual Run
- And the Winner Is…
- Super Stars, Super Fans
- To the Batmobile!
- Jim Lee Reacts to Cosplay & Fandom
- Celebration of DC Fans at Home
- Celebration of Villains Fan Art
- Celebration of DC Ink
- Celebration of Women of DC Fan Art & Cosplay
- Best of Cosplay – Villains
- Jim Lee Reacts to Fan Art
- Sam Register Portfolio Review – Mauren Santos (Brazil)
- NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @Aaliyahjay as POISON IVY
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Christian Arbulu (Peru)
- Stars from DCTV Series React to Fan Art
- Sam Register Portfolio Review – Freddy Navarro (Spain)
- DC Delicious – Gotham Tablescape
- Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of Wonder Woman 1984
- Fan Q&A with Jim Lee
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Mohammad Haque (USA)
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Dheeraj Verma (India)
- Nina Ha – Wonder Woman Crafts
- Celebration of DC Pets
- Sam Register Portfolio Review – Jeffrey Karl (Germany)
- Celebration of Heroes Fan Art
- Celebration of Group Cosplay
- Greg Berlanti Reacts to Fan Art
- Sam Register Portfolio Review – Yves Navant (US)
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Suzan Rakocy (Poland)
- Celebration of Heroes Cosplay
- NYC Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @GoreJessFX as CATWOMAN
- Great Big Story: Rewriting the Super Hero Story Through Cosplay
- Fan Q&A with the Cast and Crew of Shazam!
- Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Jessica Silvan (Spain)
- NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @JordanHanz as WONDER WOMAN
- Great Big Story: Magic Wheelchair
- Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of The Suicide Squad
- NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @XtianaLana as HARLEY QUINN
- Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of Aquaman
- Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of WBTV DCTV Series
- NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @VictoriaLyn as MERA
- Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of The Flash (Film)
FunVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to September 13
- DC Super Hero Quiz
- Joker Escape Room
- Animate your photos with Enlight Pixaloop
- Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (Macau)
- Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (Illinois)
- Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (California)
- Amusement Mile
- Selfie Station
- Official DC FanDome Store
InsiderVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September
- Designing the Animated Heroes of the DC Universe – Panel
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke into Comics: Amanda Conner (U.S.)
- Hot Wheels: An Inside Look at Batmobiles and Beyond – Panel
- DK Book Publishers: How DC Books Get Made – Panel
- Penguin Random House – Panel
- Insight Editions – Panel
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Gabriel Picolo (Brazil)
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Emanuela Lupacchino (Italy)
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Jamal Campbell (Canada)
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Artgerm (Singapore)
- Look, Up in the Sky! The Amazing Story of Superman
- The Sonic Landscape of Man of Steel
- Secret Origin: The Story of DC Comics
- Creating DC Lands & Rides at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi
- DC Spotlight: SHAZAM!
- Visualizing Gotham: The Production Design of Batman
- Legends of the Dark Knight: The History of Batman
- Sleek, Sexy and Sinister: The Costumes of Batman Returns
- Crafting the Wonder
- The Magical World of SHAZAM!
- Returning to the Roots of Arrow: Prometheus
- The Magic Behind the Cape
- I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel
- Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Mikel Janín (Spain)
- Vision & Fury
- Going Deep Into the World of Aquaman
- Smallville – Absolute Justice: From Script to Screen
- Gotham: A Modern Mythology
- Gotham by Noir Light: The Cinematography of Crime Fiction
- Gotham – The Dark Within the Dark: The Court of Owls
- Gotham Invented: Building Our Gotham
- Gotham Invented: Fractured Villains of Gotham
- Gotham – Villains: Modes of Persuasion
- Krypton – Bringing the Home World to Life
- Smallville – Behind Closed Doors: Inside the Writers’ Room
- Supergirl – Pilot EPK
- Lucifer – Pilot EPK
- Masterpiece: Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns
- Black Lightning – Comic-Con 2018 Sizzle Reel
- Watchmen – Becoming Sister Night
- Pennyworth – Season One Inside Look
- Black Lightning – Pilot EPK
- Batwoman – Pilot EPK
- Titans – Jason Todd: Fate by the Fans
- Gotham Invented: Paving the Way for the Caped Crusader
- Supergirl – A World Left Behind: Krypton
- Gotham – Pilot EPK
- Black Lightning – DC in D.C. Highlights
- How Supergirl Celebrates Strong Women
- Long Live Superman
- iZOMBIE – Pilot EPK
- Accelerating Design: The New Batmobile
- Reflections – Tracy Martin, DC Manager of Talent Relations
- The Flash – Pilot EPK
- Reflections – Behind the Scenes: Black Lightning
- Cold Red War from Superman: Red Son (2020)
- Interactive Credit Roll
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Pilot EPK
- Reflections – Odetta Watkins, Executive Vice President, Current Programming, Warner Bros. Television
- Reflections – Pam Morrow, First Warner Bros. Female Labor Department Foreperson
- Reflections – Kiki Aguilar, Mail Services, Warner Bros. Studio Facilities
- Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: The Wonder Woman Costume
- Wonder Woman Drone Video
- The Batmobile
- Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story
- Collecting the Grades
- Arrow – Pilot EPK
- Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: Picture Cars
- Lights on Leavesden
- CNN’s Great Big Story
- The Fire Rises: The Creation and Impact of the Dark Knight Trilogy
- WW84 Amazon: Patty Jenkins
- From Sketch to Statue: An Interview with J. Scott Campbell
- DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break into Comics – Writers
- McFarlane Toys
- Drawn: Black DC Super Heroes with Ken Lashley
- Snyder Cut: A Look Behind the Music
- WW84: Fan Questions
- Aquaman Fan Questions
- Flash Fan Questions
- DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break Into Comics – Artists
- DC Multiverse: Comics Master Class
- Multiverse Masterclass: Animation
- Jim Lee: Creating the Hall of Heroes
- Behind the Scenes of the Arrowverse Crossover – Panel
- Creating a World: A Look into the Production Design of the DC Film Universe – Panel
- The Super Designers Behind the Super Suits – Panel
- Propping Up a Set – Panel
- Heroes Behind the Action – Panel
- Capturing the Action in Still Frame – Panel
- The Magicians of VFX: Making Supergirl and SHAZAM! Fly – Panel
- Warner Bros. & Advanced Narratives – The Future of Storytelling – Panel
- Hustle & Know: How to Make it in Costumes – Panel