Here is the list of DC FANDOM event schedule, which has now expanded into two global events

WB and DC have revealed that DC FanDome event has expanded into two global events. The first one still is scheduled for 22August , where they will maintain the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes schedule (with a few additions from the TV side of things).

The second date however, now known as DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, has been shifted to 12 September. This new date will work as an on-demand experience where fans can create and curate their own adventure. By making these two separate events, Warner Bros. is attempting to ensure that fans are able to see and cover everything without having panels conflict.

🌟Most 🌟Epic 🌟Lineup 🌟Ever 🌟Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22. https://t.co/oNYrQcwRNE #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wkGvHDYYM0 — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 7, 2020

DC FanDome is a 24-hour global virtual fan experience that brings the universe of DC to life and features childhood superheroes, filmmakers and creators behind the biggest films, TV series, games and comics. It celebrates DC’s past, present and future, the event is a place to hear highly anticipated announcements, to see exclusive footage and to venture into themed worlds catering to DC super fans.

The CW’s superhero’s Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Supergirl and the upcoming Superman & Lois will be attendees.

There are six “Verses” to choose from: Hall of Heroes, WatchVerse, YouVerse, InsiderVerse, FunVerse, and KidsVerse. Each has its own unique theme that we will go over below so you can have a better sense of what to look for within each one.

Hall of Heroes: is where all the major programming will happen such as new content and panels about your favorite DC shows, movies, and games.

WatchVerse: features four theatres (like McDuffie's Dakota which will be celebrating Black nerd culture and its global impact) where fans can watch hours of DC Content.

YouVerse: puts the fans at the forefront and displays their art, cosplay, and other fan-made content inspired by the characters and worlds in the DC Universe.

InsiderVerse: where fans can take behind-the-scenes looks at how their favorite DC Comics, games, TV Shows, and more were created.

FunVerse: is an interactive space where fans can view free digital comics, buy merch, and participate in other "fun" activities.

KidsVerse: is a verse made just for kids, featuring a Teen Titans tower and DC Super Hero Girls' Sweet Justice Cafe.

Make sure to check out these frequently asked questions if you’re having trouble navigating the schedule or are interested in DC FanDome’s accessibility settings, which include a variety of translations and time zone adjustments.

Below is the complete DC FanDome schedule, separated by Verse:

Hall of Heroes: Saturday, 22 August

10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET: Wonder Woman 1984 – Panel

10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET: Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement

10:45 AM PT/1:45 PM ET: The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel

11:15 AM PT/2:15 PM ET: Multiverse 101 – Panel

11:40 AM PT/2:40 PM ET: Introducing The Flash – Panel

11:50 AM PT/2:50 PM ET: Beyond Batman

11:55 PM PT/2:55 PM ET: The Suicide Squad – Panel

12:40 PM PT/3:40 PM ET: BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel

1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET: Legacy of the Bat – Panel

1:20 PM PT/4:20 PM ET: Chris Daughtry: Performance

1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET: The Joker: Put on a Happy Face

1:45 PM PT/4:35 PM ET: Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art

1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET: Surprise DC Comics Panel

2:10 PM PT/5:10 PM ET: I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel

2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET: The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel

2:54 PM PT/5:54 PM ET: The Flash TV Panel

3:10 PM PT/6:10 PM ET: Black Adam – Panel

3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET: CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

3:50 PM/PT/6:50 PM ET: Titans TV Panel

4:05 PM PT/7:05 PM ET: Aquaman – Panel

4:15 PM PT/7:15 PM ET: “Ask Harley Quinn”

4:20 PM PT/7:20 PM ET: Wonder Woman 80th Celebration – Panel

4:25 PM PT/7:25 PM ET: Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

4:40 PM PT/7:40 PM ET: SHAZAM! – Panel

4:50 PM PT/7:50 PM ET: Wonder Woman 1984 – The WW84 Cast Play ‘Werewolf 1984’

5:10 PM PT/8:10 PM ET: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET: The Batman – Panel

WatchVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September

The Flash – Panel

Pennyworth – Panel

Black Lightning – Panel

Doom Patrol – Panel

All Super-Villains – Panel

The Expansion of DC’s Watchmen Universe – Panel

Legion of Super Heroes – Panel

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons – Panel

Titans – Panel

Lucifer – Panel

DC Showcase Collection – Batman: Death in the Family – Panel

Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics – Panel

Batman: The Joker War!

Mostly DCeased – Panel

Batman: Three Jokers

Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo – Panel

Italy Loves DC – Panel

Take a Tour of DC’s Death Metal Metalverse!

etalk Celebrates DC Canada

Brazil Loves DC: For the Glory of the Fans! – Panel

New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel

Batwoman – Panel

DC’s Stargirl – Panel

Injustice 2 Show Match – Latin America/Brazil

Latin America Celebrates DC! – Panel

Real Life Super Heroes! The Story of Muckle Mannequins – Germany

Harley Quinn – Panel

Live like a DC Super Hero in Spain – Spain

DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel

DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel

Truth, Justice, and The DC Comics Way – Panel

Superman: Man of Tomorrow – Panel

Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening

Rendez-vous with DC: France – Panel

Superman & Lois – Panel

From the Middle East to DC, with Love – Panel

Discover DC in Japan – Panel

Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel

Static Shock – Episode Screening

Ziggy Marley – Live Performance

GLSEN Presents: You Brought Me the Ocean with Alex Sánchez – Panel

John Ridley and The Other History of the DC Universe

Watchmen Unmasked

Great Big Story: Magic Wheelchair

I’m Latinx, What’s Your Superpower? – Panel

Unity of Hero

PHONY PPL Live Performance

A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening

Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice – Screening

KidsVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September

Ask Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven

DC Super Hero Girls Season 2 Sneak Peak

Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel

DC Karaoke

DC Read-Along

Artist Alley

Draw Along with Jim Lee and Family

How to Draw a Super Hero

How it’s Made: Comics 101

Babs’ Vlog

Titans Tower Game Central

DC Origami

Batman Carpool

DC Kids Comic Book Reader

Make Your Own Comic Book with Kirk Scroggs

DC Knows…Animation!

DC LEGO® Building with Nathan Sawaya

LEGO® Lab

Teen Titans Go! Fitness

DC Super Hero Girls’ Lairs

YouVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September

DC Virtual Run

And the Winner Is…

Super Stars, Super Fans

To the Batmobile!

Jim Lee Reacts to Cosplay & Fandom

Celebration of DC Fans at Home

Celebration of Villains Fan Art

Celebration of DC Ink

Celebration of Women of DC Fan Art & Cosplay

Best of Cosplay – Villains

Jim Lee Reacts to Fan Art

Sam Register Portfolio Review – Mauren Santos (Brazil)

NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @Aaliyahjay as POISON IVY

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Christian Arbulu (Peru)

Stars from DCTV Series React to Fan Art

Sam Register Portfolio Review – Freddy Navarro (Spain)

DC Delicious – Gotham Tablescape

Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of Wonder Woman 1984

Fan Q&A with Jim Lee

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Mohammad Haque (USA)

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Dheeraj Verma (India)

Nina Ha – Wonder Woman Crafts

Celebration of DC Pets

Sam Register Portfolio Review – Jeffrey Karl (Germany)

Celebration of Heroes Fan Art

Celebration of Group Cosplay

Greg Berlanti Reacts to Fan Art

Sam Register Portfolio Review – Yves Navant (US)

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Suzan Rakocy (Poland)

Celebration of Heroes Cosplay

NYC Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @GoreJessFX as CATWOMAN

Great Big Story: Rewriting the Super Hero Story Through Cosplay

Fan Q&A with the Cast and Crew of Shazam!

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – Jessica Silvan (Spain)

NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @JordanHanz as WONDER WOMAN

Great Big Story: Magic Wheelchair

Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of The Suicide Squad

NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @XtianaLana as HARLEY QUINN

Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of Aquaman

Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of WBTV DCTV Series

NYX Professional Makeup x #FACESOFDC presents @VictoriaLyn as MERA

Fan Q&A with Cast and Crew of The Flash (Film)

FunVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to September 13

DC Super Hero Quiz

Joker Escape Room

Animate your photos with Enlight Pixaloop

Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (Macau)

Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (Illinois)

Amusement Mile: Batman Dark Flight: Warner Bros. Fun Zone (California)

Amusement Mile

Selfie Station

Official DC FanDome Store

InsiderVerse: Saturday, from 12 September to 13 September