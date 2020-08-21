Winsing Animation’s shows feature in Hong Kong Filmart and World Content Market 2020

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 24th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (Filmart) will be held virtually (online) from 26 to 29 August 2020. This year, Winsing Animation, an original 3D animation production company, will join Hong Kong Filmart and World Content Market (WCM) with its popular animated IPs – GG Bond, GOGOBUS and new programme, Team STEAM!.

WCM 2020 too will be organised online for three months – from 1 September to 1 December. WCM is one of the most important markets connecting international sellers and Russian and CIS buyers.

The Hong Kong Filmart promotes Hong Kong as the regional hub for distribution and production of film, TV programmes and entertainment-related products in APAC region and facilitates cross-media, cross-sector business partnership.

Commenting on being part of these events, Winsing Animation vice president Echo Gu said: “During the hard time in this year, Winsing Animation is focusing on content production and trying out new possibilities. Hence, we will bring our latest programmes to Hong Kong Filmart and WCM this year. I hope Winsing can achieve more cooperation and bring more fun to the kids in the world.”

Winsing’s brand new programme, Team STEAM! features six amazing kids, each one who use a different STEAM-based area of expertise to solve the problems they face. Quite popular for its international content and concept, Team STEAM! was pitched at France MIPJunior 2019, was one of the five pitched animation projects and the only one from China.

GOGOBUS, on the other hand is an animated kids’ series targeted to two to five year olds that emphasises on Social and Emotional Learning(SEL). It revolves around an AI school bus that can transform into several different vehicles to protect the children’s safety. GG Bond, made for four to eight year olds, is a thrilling and funny show featuring the hero, a superpowered piglet, who fights numerous threats for his world with the help of his friends.