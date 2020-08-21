Kinsane Entertainment obtains adaptation rights for Suzanne Selfors’ comedy trilogy, ‘WEDGIE AND GIZMO’

Kinsane Entertainment, a global kids and family, multi-platform media company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, has acquired book adaptation rights for author Suzanne Selfors’ WEDGIE AND GIZMO. Kinsane will develop the literary franchise into an animated series, film, mobile games, podcasts, consumer products and more, for worldwide release.

Published by HarperCollins and debuting to critical and commercial acclaim in 2017, WEDGIE AND GIZMO tells the tale of a blended family, told from the perspective of the family pets- a deluded evil genius guinea pig, Gizmo and his happy-go-lucky rival, an equally deluded Welsh Corgi, Wedgie.

The book series follows Elliot, his dad, and Gizmo move into their new home, already occupied by Jasmine, Jackson, their mom, their mysterious Abuela, and the sweet but annoying dog, Wedgie. The synopsis goes: Evil genius Gizmo’s hilarious and constantly derailed plans for a guinea pig uprising are turned on-end as the rodent becomes more convinced that blissfully ignorant Wedgie is his pre-ordained super foe, who’s determined to thwart Gizmo’s ambitions at every turn. As the fuzzy pets create chaos within the home and beyond, the books deftly explore the dynamics within a newly merged, multi-racial household during their process of becoming a family.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kinsane Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kurt Inderbitzin said, “We are so thrilled to welcome WEDGIE AND GIZMO to the family. It’s rare that a piece of material comes your way, and everyone who reads it—and I mean everyone—can’t wait for the next instalment. When I read it, I found myself laughing out loud, but it was incredibly touching at the same time. That’s the magic of Selfors’ writing, and what we will amplify in the series and within every part of this amazing brand.”

A 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Rainshine Entertainment, Kinsane Entertainment is an award-winning, multi-studio global entertainment conglomerate, which was co-founded by Inderbitzin, Indrani Pillai and Saahil Bhargava. Writer/Producer Donna Ebbs will lead the creative development on WEDGIE AND GIZMO for multiple platforms.

Representing HarperCollins, director of media Annabelle Saks stated, “WEDGIE AND GIZMO has certainly found a great home at Kinsane Entertainment. We can’t wait to see this beloved series come to life on multiple platforms under their trusted guidance.”

True to form, these mischievous and hilarious protagonists seize the moment to opine on the recent turn of events. Shortly after publication, WEDGIE AND GIZMO received the Amazon Best Book of the Month recognition, a Cybils Award from children’s and young adult book bloggers, a nomination for Japan’s prestigious Sakura Medal, finalist status for an Audible Audio Award, and 15 or so additional distinctions.

Proud pet parent and WEDGIE AND GIZMO wordsmith Selfors further added, “These fur babies are all grown up! Kinsane Entertainment will give them the opportunity to fly to new heights in animation, video games, toys, and beyond.”