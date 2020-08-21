‘Company of Heroes’ game will be available from 10 September for iPhone and Android

After the February iPad launch, Feral Interactive has announced that the Company of Heroes app will be available from 10 September for iPhone and Android.

In a press statement, Feral Interactive stated:

“Building on its lauded debut on iPad earlier this year, Feral Interactive has today announced that the World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes will be released on 10 September for iPhone and Android.

Company of Heroes offers players an epic WWII campaign, with gameplay comprised of intense squad-based battles that progress from the D-Day landings through to the liberation of Normandy. Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls.”

Here is the new trailer showcasing the game on mobile:

Company of Heroes debuted for Mac and Windows back in 2006. The iPhone version is a port of the original, but with new controls. “Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls,” said Feral Interactive.

This is a premium title with a $13.99 price, but there are no in-app purchases. And anyone who already plays the iPad version of Company of Heroes gets the iPhone version for free.