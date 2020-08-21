Amazon Games enters publishing agreement with Smilegate RPG

Amazon Games has partnered with North America and Europe with Korean developer Smilegate RPG. They will collaborate to publish a game releasing next year, with specific details to be revealed at a later date.

“Smilegate has a strong track record of creating big games that players love, built to offer years of enjoyment — exactly the type of best-in-class, living, growing online games we want to bring our customers,” reads the official blogpost.

In addition to its publishing agreement with Smilegate RPG, Amazon Games is internally developing New World, the massively multiplayer online PC game releasing in Spring 2021.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing our customers the most engaging game experiences, both through our own internal development teams and from the very best external development studios around the world. Smilegate has a strong track record of creating big games that players love, built to offer years of enjoyment — exactly the type of best-in-class, living, growing online games we want to bring our customers,” said Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann.

It will be published in North America and Europe, no other details about the game are revealed. Financial terms of the deal between Amazon and Smilegate were also not announced.

“Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games will combine our respective expertise to introduce one of our AAA games to Western players.Amazon Games is uniquely positioned as a publisher to reach entirely new audiences through its deep commitment to customers and substantial games publishing resources and channels, including Twitch, Prime Gaming, AWS, and more,” said Smilegate RPG CEO Chi Won Gil.