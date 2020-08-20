HyperX commences shipping of Cloud Alpha S Blackout edition in India

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has expanded the Cloud Alpha S lineup with the addition of Cloud Alpha S Blackout.

With all-black design, the new Alpha S Blackout addition features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound with an advanced audio control mixer to activate surround sound and to adjust the mic between game and chat, mechanical bass adjustment sliders allow for three levels of bass fine-tuning providing listeners with richer audio gaming experience. The Cloud Alpha S Blackout utilises dual chamber technology to separate the bass from the mids and highs for accurate and smooth in-game audio.

“We are excited to introduce our second color variation to HyperX Cloud Alpha S lineup. We can now offer gamers more ways to customise their setup with a custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud,” said HyperX.

The Cloud Alpha S features signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette and an aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions and travel bag.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout gaming headset is available for MRP of Rs 14,300 through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. It is also exclusively available on Amazon for Rs 11,000.