Xbox and Meta Threads to sell Halo mask and its profit will be utilised to help health care and frontline workers

Microsoft has partnered with Meta Threads to announce that they are selling a limited-edition Xbox Halo mask as part of its #GamesMasks4Masks campaign.

Profits from the $20 masks will be used to manufacture two additional masks that will be donated to MasksforDocs, an organisation that helps distribute personal protective equipment to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and frontline workers. Made from polyester and spandex, the hand washable and reusable masks are manufactured in the United States and come with an adjustable aluminum nose insert.

A Spartan is always prepared! Grab your official Halo mask direct from our friends over at @MetaThreads and two will be donated in support of the #GamersMask4Masks campaign: https://t.co/ufcorw1y0J pic.twitter.com/ZjZC8xeKYg — Halo (@Halo) August 20, 2020

The Halo face mask is registered with the FDA, but it is not an official N95 respirator. Like other cloth masks you may have come across, these provide a barrier to help stop the spread of germs.

The mask is hand-washable and has an adjustable aluminum nose part. You can visit the MetaThreads website to order one, but note that the product takes up to three days to ship.

Following a delay, Halo Infinite is now coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC at an unspecified date in 2021. The multiplayer portion of the game will be free-to-play.