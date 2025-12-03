Netflix unveils ‘Stranger Things 5’ merchandise partnerships and brand collaborations

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Netflix has announced an expansive range of Stranger Things 5 must-haves, imaginative collaborations and immersive experiences to celebrate the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the global phenomenon. Fans can look forward to the largest collection of Stranger Things merchandise yet- spanning apparel, accessories, toys, home goods, food, and books, bringing the beloved world of Hawkins to life.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with so many fantastic brands, offering fans and fellow nerds the largest collection of products and experiences in Stranger Things history and one of our biggest campaigns yet as we celebrate the fifth and final season of this globally beloved series,” said Netflix chief marketing officer Marian Lee. “For nearly a decade, the franchise has made an undeniable cultural impact and leaves a lasting legacy. These collaborations perfectly capture the iconic show’s essence, from Hawkins’ nostalgic ‘80s aesthetic to the thrilling mysteries of the Upside Down, enabling fans to connect with their favourite show in new and exciting ways.”
The Stranger Things universe of stories continues with the upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From 85, from showrunner Eric Robles and the Duffer Brothers, which debuts in 2026. Set between seasons two and three, Tales From ’85 features familiar characters with a twist.
Speaking about the new set, Ross and Matt Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, said: “We grew up obsessed with the Lego brand, so seeing Stranger Things rebuilt in bricks is honestly surreal. With the show heading into its final chapter and hitting the 10-year mark, bringing the Creel House to life this way feels like the perfect celebration of the world and the fans who made all of this possible.”
The Stranger Things 5 must-haves include:
Toys, books & collectibles:
Lego Icons Stranger Things:The Creel House- Unveiled for the first time, this 2,593-piece set is a tribute to the eerie epicenter of supernatural chaos happening in Hawkins. The Lego Icons Stranger Things: The Creel House set features a richly detailed façade and open-back design, revealing seven furnished rooms steeped in lore. The set is packed with Stranger Things Easter eggs from all five seasons, and includes 13 minifigures of beloved characters from the final season. This is the largest Lego Stranger Things set and will be available for Lego Insiders from 1 January 2026 and for all fans from 4 January at their official website and in Lego Stores, priced at £249.99 / €279.99 / $299.99. Shoppers who purchase this set between 1-7 January 2026 will receive Lego Icons Stranger Things: WSQK Radio Station as a Gift with Purchase, complete with Joyce and Hopper minifigures.
Jazwares, Squishmallows, Funko Pop!, Care Bears, Penguin Random House, Sirius Dice, Lego Brickheadz, Dungeons & Dragons, Ravensburger, Clementoni, Santa Cruz, Panini- Collect your favourite characters and elements from Stranger Things. From cuddly Care Bears and detailed Jazwares figures, to fan-favourite characters as Funko Pop! figures and Lego Brickheadz, fans can expand their collection with items that capture the show’s unique charm and mystery. Look for special edition dice sets, official Hellfire Club Dungeons & Dragons game, and other must-have collectibles that delve into the series’ lore.
Apparel and lifestyle accessories:
Gap, Benetton, Nike & Converse, Pull&Bear, Size?, New Era, No Boundaries, Crocs, Minnetonka, CoverGirl, Casetify, ALDO, Dr. Squatch, Zara, Clarks, Wrangler, Cotton On, Jansport, Size?, Casio, niko and…- Dive into the fashion and lifestyle of Hawkins with a variety of apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty & care, plus so much more. Expect designs inspired by the 1980s, Hawkins High, and iconic imagery from the series. Pricing and specific design elements will vary by brand and product.
Home goods:
Bialetti, Coleman, Williams Sonoma, Energizer, Displate, GUM, Bic, Maruhiro- Bring the world of Stranger Things into your home with themed decor and everyday items. Discover puzzles, coffee makers, camping gear, flashlights, and kitchenware that feature iconic imagery and references from the show.
Food and beverage:
Eggo, Doritos, Kellogg’s cereal, Palermo’s (Surfer Boy Pizza), Chupa Chups, Kinder Joy, Chips Ahoy!, General Mills, Gatorade, Scoops Ahoy, Babybel, Totino’s, Starbucks, Hellmann’s, Trident, Seara- Indulge in delicious treats and snacks inspired by the series. Enjoy themed waffles, chips, cereals, special treats, and the return of Surfer Boy Pizza and new Scoops Ahoy ice cream flavors. Look for special edition food and drinks that add a touch of Stranger Things to your pantry.
Retail destinations:
Target: Target is transporting fans of Stranger Things to Hawkins with the largest collection of exclusive items at a U.S. retailer, along with immersive in-store experiences and a dedicated online shopping destination.
Netflix Shop: Discover exclusive Stranger Things merchandise available directly from the official Netflix Shop, including unique designs from Butcher Billy.
Galeries Lafayette: The annual Christmas market inside the iconic retailer on the Champs Elysées travels back to the 80s and Hawkins with Stranger Things-inspired colours and ornaments, as well as stalls inspired by the shops of the small American town.
Primark: From Hawkins to the high street, the retailer dropped five different apparel collections inspired by each season of the series, including exclusive apparel designs from Kyle Lambert (series’ poster designer). Additionally, the Oxford Street East and West stores were transformed into immersive Upside Down destinations for fans.
Liverpool: The premiere retailer in Mexico launched an on-trend collection of apparel and lifestyle items, as well as transformed the menu with exclusive Stranger Things items at Experiencia Gourmet inside all stores in Mexico City and other major cities across the republic.
Joe Fresh: The Canadian retailer takes fan-favourite iconography from the series to create a cozy loungewear collection, perfect for re-watch parties.
Hot Topic: From apparel and accessories, to collectibles and posters, to plush and seasonal items – nerds are welcome here.
Walmart: Check out on-trend, 80s-inspired apparel, along with collectibles, plush, accessories, food and more.
Conad: Italy’s leading grocery retailer has launched a nationwide loyalty program featuring exclusive Stranger Things products. Shoppers earn one stamp for every €15 spent, with standout redeemable rewards including a retro-inspired popcorn machine and a cozy Stranger Things blanket.
Amazon EMEA: For the first time, Netflix Consumer Products and Amazon EMEA are partnering to launch over 1,000 Hardlines and Softlines Stranger Things 5 products across the EU5 (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain). The activation runs from Black Friday week, starting 20 November, through 14 December, offering fans the largest selection of consumer products in the region.
Fan-first marketing partnerships:
To prepare fans for one last adventure in Hawkins, Netflix and its partners launched massive and creatively ambitious campaigns rooted in a ‘time travel’ mission. Each highly custom partnership is packed with authentic fan easter eggs, matches the show’s high creative bar, and provides a unique role for each brand in this final chapter of Stranger Things. The result is an incredible collection of partnerships that revived classic logos, packaging, and even products that feel pulled right from 1987. For partner brands that did not exist in 1987, the campaigns honoured the legacy of the series and gave fans fun ways to join in the series’ mysterious adventure:
Doritos: Doritos and Netflix partnered across multiple markets, including an ’80s-style US Telethon for Hawkins campaign starring icons from the decade, alongside retro packaging of the special edition Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza x Cool Ranch chips, Stranger Things packaging across Doritos and Minis flavours and a limited edition Doritos Minis flavour.
In the UK, 80s icon Anneka Rice fronted a segment on British morning TV ‘Doritos Chip in for Hawkins’, alongside limited edition themed packs and Doritos Black Garlic Dip. In Spain, the campaign advertised the Doritos Collisions pack, with the catchy slogan ‘Crispier, More Dangerous’.
Gatorade: Netflix teamed up with the OG thirst aid, Gatorade, to fuel the Stranger Things crew as they gear up for the final battle. The partnership revives iconic ’80s products and ads from Gatorade’s vault, but with an Upside Down twist. Fan-favourite Citrus Cooler returns for a limited time, supported by a ‘No Ordinary Athlete’ spot narrated by Stranger Things superfan and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, and supernatural OOH elements. Beginning 4 December, fans can also snag Gatorade’s iconic glass bottles through an exclusive Gatorade.com merch drop.
Google: Google celebrated nearly a decade of Hawkins’ mysteries with a first-of-its-kind Search scavenger hunt, where fans who typed Stranger Things into Google decoded clues and explored hidden secrets. Fans can look forward to one final surprise from the Google partnership later this season.
Discover: Discover and Netflix crafted a campaign depicting Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) preparing for the final battle in Hawkins, Indiana. Throughout the campaign, Nancy and Jonathan are pleasantly surprised at the cash back rewards they can earn when using their Discover Card to pay for purchases, even on the supplies they need to save the world.
KFC: In the UK, Netflix and KFC brought to life ‘Hawkins Fried Chicken’, launched a Stranger Things Burger and Stranger Wings, and created The Hawkins Fried Chicken Hotline – a free, fully immersive adventure.
In Mexico, KFC invited fans to run wild with even more theories by creating a mystery around Colonel’s secret recipe, which is created with Eleven Herbs and Spices, but the true origin of it might just be in Hawkins 1987. Netflix and KFC also transformed KFC Drive-Thrus into Bike-Thrus.
McDonald’s: Across Spain, Portugal, and Brazil, McDonald’s created a custom Stranger Things McMenu, a supporting campaign, and exclusive collectibles inspired by the series (available in varying countries).
Stellantis: The auto brand joined forces with Netflix to create a customised Stranger Things limited-edition Pulse Abarth. In total, hundreds of cars will be available in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.
Target: In addition to having more than 150 items available in store and online, Target is transporting fans of Stranger Things to Hawkins with a retro ad campaign that takes viewers back to Target in 1987, starring Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest).
Tide: Tide and Netflix joined forces to prove that liquid Tide is ‘No Stranger to Stains.’ In a campaign starring Stranger Things’ Cara Buono as her character Karen Wheeler, the spot proves that Tide’s boosted formula can take on even the toughest stains from the Upside Down, leaving some of the most iconic garments cleaner, whiter, brighter and fresher.
Games:
Brawl Stars, Dead by Daylight, Fortnite and Minecraft– Dive into the world of Stranger Things across your favourite games. From Brawl Stars’ epic crossover in Starr Park, to Dead by Daylight’s return of heroes and villains in The Entity’s Realm this January, to Fortnite’s new Hellfire-Club infused Blitz Royale map and Minecraft’s upcoming Blockception DLC, players can explore new adventures, survive fresh nightmares and experience even stranger things.
Telecoms:
Several Telecom partners executed exciting fan campaigns- Deutsche Telekom in Germany created a bold logo-flipping stunt and an epic ‘Megatape’ mini-episode; Mega prepared fans in Mexico to ‘Activate The Signal’ one last time through its Netflix bundle; Sky Italia turned its MasterChef kitchen Upside Down, featuring a Demogorgon alongside celebrity chefs and UI takeovers; and KPN in the Netherlands offered customers exclusive pre-screenings and custom experiences.
Immersive experiences:
Transport into the upside down with these immersive experiences, including the new Stranger Things- Escape the Dark at Netflix House Dallas, a multi-sensory, thrilling search & rescue effort opening 11 December. Fans can also step inside Hawkins’ darkest secrets with the Sandbox VR experience Stranger Things: Catalyst at Netflix House Philadelphia and Sandbox VR locations worldwide. The most Tony Award-winning play of the season, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, opened on Broadway this April, following its Olivier Award-winning debut in the West End. Finally, Stranger Things: The Experience has toured cities including LA, San Francisco, NYC, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and coming soon to Mexico City.
Global fan activations:
Stranger Things 5 fan events are taking place across 21 countries, including the kickoff at Lucca ComicCon in Italy, premieres in Hollywood and London, tour stops in Tokyo among other global cities, an innovative float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and a memorable bike ride with CicLAvia in Los Angeles. Beyond events, Netflix has partnered with several brands: the Indiana Fever for an arena takeover and apparel collection, Nextdoor for a community holiday decoration competition, and Telefónica in Spain for an immersive experience that transports fans to the Upside Down. Embrace the Hellfire Club spirit and band together to show your Stranger Things fandom at any of these gatherings.
Many of these collaborations will be available at various mass and specialty retailers and major grocery stores, with pricing varying by product and retailer.
Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen. The series debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally.