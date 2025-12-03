Gkids brings ‘Lupin the IIIrd: The Movie- The Immortal Bloodline’ to theatres this January

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Gkids recently announced that they are releasing the newest entry in the Lupin the IIIRD saga in theatres. They shared that the gentleman thief and company are back in Lupin the IIIRD: The Movie-The Immortal Bloodline on 4-6 January, via official X account.
Legendary director Takeshi Koike returns to the Lupin the IIIRD franchise after six years with his latest devilish spin on Monkey Punch’s original manga. Lupin the IIIRD: The Movie – The Immortal Bloodline infuses Koike’s signature stylish action with the classic pulpy tones of Monkey Punch’s work for an exhilarating sci-fi tour de force.
The official synopsis of Lupin the IIIRD: The Movie – The Immortal Bloodline reads: After fending off a series of skilled assassins, gentleman thief Lupin III and his band of allies follow a strange invitation to an uncharted island. When their plane is shot down, the gang is stranded and soon hunted by the island’s inhabitants, past enemies, and a monstrous immortal being known as Muom, who threatens to destroy Lupin’s legacy. As a deadly toxic fog settles over them, Lupin must confront his greatest enemy in his most daring escapade yet.
The voice cast of the film includes Kan’ichi Kurita, Akio Otsuka Daisuke, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro and Koichi Yamadera.
The acclaimed franchise made its anime debut in 1971 with Lupin the IIIRD Part one. It follows the adventures of the world’s greatest thief Lupin III, the grandson of famed French master thief Arsène Lupin. Distributed by kids Lupin the IIIRD: The Movie – The Immortal Bloodline is produced by TMS Entertainment and the animation production has been taken care of by Telecom Animation Film.