The CGI movie ‘Lupin III’ has two new teasers

Gkids has released a new teaser trailer for the CG anime film Lupin III: The First. The animated feature is based on the popular manga series by Monkey Punch.

The iconic thief returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made Lupin the third, one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.

The fun-loving gentleman thief made his first appearance in 1967, when the adventures of Lupin III and his friends were published in Manga Action, drawn by original creator Monkey Punch. Since then he has featured in multiple animated TV series, movies, musicals and two live-action features. The manga inspired the TV series, Lupin III Part 1 in 1971, followed by Lupin III Part 2 in 1977. These TV series were followed by the property’s first film, Lupin III: The Mystery of Mamo (1978), and Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979), the first feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki.

This is the first Lupin film in 23 years, and the first ever to be animated in CG.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing Lupin III in 3D/CG for a long time now. I saw the characters and story, and it looks like this new Lupin is going to have a whole new feeling to him. It’s exciting just imagining how the movie is going to turn out,” said Monkey Punch in a statement in 2018. He passed away last year before the film was completed.

The movie is written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki (The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Dragon Quest: Your Story). The voice cast features Kan’ichi Kurita, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Kôichi Yamadera, Kôtarô Yoshida, and Kiyoshi Kobayashi.

Lupin III: The First opened in Japan last year. While a release date has not been confirmed yet, the film is expected to release before the end of this year.