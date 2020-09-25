Disney Channel announced the cast and revealed the title logo of ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’

Disney Channel has announced the cast for its upcoming animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee, along with a new title and logo. The animated show comes from creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth and was previously titled The Curse of Molly McGee.

Emmy Award-winner Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) lead the voice cast. The animated series follows tween optimist Molly (voiced by Burch), who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch (voiced by Snyder), whose job is to spread misery. When one of Scratch’s curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, The Ghost and Molly McGee is slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW. Disney is also hosting a virtual panel for the show at New York Comic Con on 9 October. Burch and Snyder will join series creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures) and executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible) for the virtual discussion, which will also include an exclusive first-look at the series.

Burch also stars in the AppleTV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz.