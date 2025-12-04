‘Kisah Bawah Tanah’ to “haunt” screens in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Thailand

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Kisah Bawah Tanah, a bold new animated comedy series, is set to land on Astro in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, and Boom in Thailand in 2026.
Unlike most homegrown cartoons aimed at children, Kisah Bawah Tanah fills a long-standing gap in the market, an animated series designed specifically for teens and young adults, blending folklore, satire, and supernatural absurdity into a distinctly Southeast Asian comedy experience.
The series follows best friends Sam and Zack, two skeletons who embark on fantastical, unpredictable adventures across the world of Bawah Tanah as they search for their purpose in life. Their journey brings them face-to-face with a wild lineup of “hantus” from both documented and undocumented corners of Southeast Asian myths and legends, from the hopping pocongs and screaming pontianaks to the ever-dramatic penanggal, all reimagined on screen with a fresh comedic twist.
Produced by Animasia Studio and Spaceboy Studios, the 26-episode animated series dives into a surreal realm where local folklore and real-world anxieties collide.
Each episode is a standalone misadventure, using supernatural chaos to mirror the horrors of modern adulthood: career pressures, financial struggles, relationships, societal expectations and the slice-of-life quirks Southeast Asians know all too well, is a coming-of-age comedy takes you back to a time when you knew so little but thought you had it all figured out.
The series tackles universal questions about belonging, growing up, and navigating a world that never quite makes sense making it instantly relatable to viewers across the globe.
“Kisah Bawah Tanah was created to fill a space that’s been missing, a voice for Southeast Asian animation that speaks to adults,” said Animasia Studio MD Edmund Chan. “It’s proof that our region’s stories can be entertaining, irreverent, and thought-provoking all at once.”
The project was originally kick-started with strong financial backing, development guidance, and networking support from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), which has championed the series from its earliest conceptual stages in 2018 through to the production of its first season. MDEC’s long-term commitment has been pivotal in shaping the series into a fully realised Southeast Asian animated IP.
“MDEC has had the privilege of watching Kisah Bawah Tanah grow from ambitious sketches on paper into a broadcast-ready regional IP. Supporting homegrown animation creators and helping Malaysian stories reach global screens. This animated series marks not only a milestone for the creators, but a significant step forward for our nation’s digital content industry,” said MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil.
Komet Productions, led by Ahmad Izham Omar, joins as consulting producer, bringing decades of creative leadership to guide the IP’s multi-format potential and long-term expansion.
The partnership between Kisah Bawah Tanah and Astro is a natural match, built on a shared belief in Malaysian humour, culture, and creativity. As Astro evolves to connect with younger, digitally savvy audiences, the series arrives at the perfect time; fresh, daring, and proudly local.
With Astro’s reach across Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, the rollout will be supported by cross-promotions, digital activations, and brand collaborations designed to bring the series’ universe beyond the screen. The partnership also opens doors for crossover opportunities within Astro’s growing content ecosystem and IPs.
“Astro has always believed in championing stories that celebrate the essence of being Malaysian, from our humour and traditions to the limitless power of imagination,” said Astro Malaysia vice president, Malay, International, Kids & OD Azlin Reza Azmi. “Kisah Bawah Tanah stands as a bold testament to the evolution of Malaysian animation; fearless, witty, and ready to take its place alongside the finest in the region.”
The show’s regional rollout continues with Boom, which will premiere the series to Thai audiences in late 2026. Through its collaboration with Boom, the IP aims to strengthen cross-cultural storytelling across the region, celebrating Southeast Asia’s creative diversity while proving that local animation can resonate, entertain, and travel far beyond its roots.
“We’re thrilled to bring Kisah Bawah Tanah to Thai audiences,” said Boom CEO Pornpoj Laohasukkasem. “The show captures the humour, heart, and spiritual chaos that Southeast Asians instinctively understand. It’s rare to find an animated series that feels so regional yet so universal and we’re proud to be part of its journey across borders.”
As the show gears up for launch, it represents a major step toward elevating Southeast Asian animation and reframing regional folklore for global audiences. Backed by Astro, Boom, and its creative partners, the series embodies the rise of a confident, contemporary Southeast Asian voice.
With a signature mix of horror, comedy, and heart, the series aims to carve its place in pop culture, inspiring viewers to laugh, relate, and rediscover the stories they grew up with, including the ones they once feared.
“For decades, our region’s myths lived in whispers and shadows. With Kisah Bawah Tanah, we’re finally giving them the spotlight they deserve. Let’s show the world that our stories and our folklore from this side of the world are equally as weird, engaging and entertaining,” said Kisah Bawah Tanah co-creator and Spaceboy Studios executive producer Hendra Wardi.