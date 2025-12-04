Winsing Animation secures new deals for ‘Gogobus’ and ‘Into the Mortal World’ at ATF 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Winsing Animation announced a series of international partnerships at the 2025 Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), further strengthening its presence across Southeast Asia with new deals for its flagship preschool series Gogobus and its original Annecy-selected animated feature Into the Mortal World.
At ATF, Winsing signed a new content licensing agreement with Indonesia’s national broadcaster RTV for Gogobus S13, slated to premiere in 2026, while Gogobus S3 to S13 will continue streaming on RTV’s official YouTube channel. Winsing and RTV have maintained a long-term partnership on the Gogobus IP since 2020, launching on-ground promotional activities in local schools and expanding audience engagement through interactive events. In November, Gogobus also participated in RTV’s Festival Anak Indonesia, where they engaged with children through photo sessions and quiz games.
Additionally, at ATF, Winsing reached a new cooperation intention with Boomerang Thailand to bring Gogobus to local audiences, further expanding the brand’s global footprint. Building on their continuous collaboration on the GG Bond franchise, this new partnership will provide new trusted preschool animation, offering Thai children safe and engaging entertainment. This upcoming partnership marks Gogobus’s entry into another key Southeast Asian market.
Meanwhile, Winsing’s animated feature Into the Mortal World also reached a new milestone through a broadcast deal with Malaysia’s Astro. The film will broadcast during the 2026
Spring Festival across Astro’s TV channel and digital platform. Winsing and Astro previously cooperated on the GG Bond IP for Spring Festival celebrations, and this new partnership introduces Winsing’s high-quality fantasy feature to local audiences at a key festive moment.
Following Into the Mortal World’s recently announced collaborations with Emirates Airline, Winsing Animation will expand the Into the Mortal World’s release to new territories, including Vietnam, Mongolia, and Latin America, with additional territories to be announced soon. These newly secured partnerships reinforce Winsing’s growing international influence and its commitment to delivering premium original animation worldwide.