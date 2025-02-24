Winsing Animation to bring new ‘GG Bond’ content at HK Filmart 2025

Winsing Animation will unveil its 2025 lineup of animated series and films at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (HK Filmart) which is taking place from 17 to 20 March 2025. Winsing’s linup includes the GG Bond 20th Anniversary Movie, GG Bond Racing S9, Gogobus S17, Into the Mortal World, Mongo, and Shadows of the Void—catering to audiences of all age groups.

The studio’s major IP GG Bond will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Over the past two decades, the series has been distributed to over 60 countries and regions, captivating audiences with the exciting adventures of the brave red pig hero and his friends. The IP has seen a series of art toys, blind boxes, and various cross-brand collaborations being launched.

As a tribute to the fans, the 20th Anniversary Movie, scheduled for release later this year, will be prominently featured at HK Filmart. To support the release, a series of both online and offline promotional activities, including social media campaigns and pop-ups, will be launched.

In addition, following last year’s release of Into the Mortal World, the studio will bring the completed film to HK Filmart this year. The exhibition will showcase the latest developed merchandise and licensing products, such as art concept books, printed materials, acrylic standees, can badges, vinyl records and more, offering a full view of Into the Mortal World’s media distribution and IP engagement.