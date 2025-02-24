India’s I&B ministry proposes new legal framework to regulate digital content

The ministry of information and broadcasting is examining existing laws and contemplating a new legal framework to regulate “harmful” content on digital platforms amidst rising concerns over obscenity and violence.

In its response to the parliamentary standing committee on communications and information technology, headed by BJP member of parliament Nishikant Dubey, the ministry acknowledged growing societal concern that constitutional freedom of expression was being misused to showcase objectionable content on digital platforms.

The ministry’s scrutiny comes in the wake of recent controversies, including “inflammatory” comments by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Though he later apologised and received protection from arrest from the Supreme Court, the incident sparked widespread condemnation and criminal cases.

Unlike traditional print and electronic media, which operate under specific regulations, new media services such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms and YouTube currently lack a dedicated regulatory framework. This regulatory gap has intensified calls for legislative reform.

The ministry recently issued an advisory to online curated content publishers, emphasising strict adherence to the code of ethics prescribed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The advisory particularly stressed age-based content classification and implementation of access control mechanisms for adult-rated content.

“This ministry has received references from honourable members of parliament, representations from statutory organisations, and public grievances regarding the alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content,” the ministry stated in its communication to OTT platforms.

The move follows expressions of concern from various quarters, including high courts, the supreme court, and statutory bodies such as the national commission for women. While some worry about potential censorship, recent controversies have strengthened demands for more robust content regulation.

The ministry has committed to submitting a detailed proposal following thorough deliberations on the matter. It has said that this initiative aims to balance freedom of expression with responsible content creation in the digital space.