Winsing’s animated feature film Into the Mortal World has been awarded with the Best Animation Film Award at the 2024 New Zealand Asia Pacific Film Festival. Held in Auckland, the festival recognizes notable contributions to Asian and Pacific cinema.

The synopsis for the film reads: Into the Mortal World, follows the story of an immortal being who descends to the mortal world to save his mother and the world.

Since its global debut in August 2024, Into the Mortal World has been featured across several international markets in the latter half of the year. With theatrical releases in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, the film has been received well by global audiences due to its narrative and visuals.

As the first work of Winsing’s Eastern Legends series, the film is slated for further releases in new markets while simultaneously preparing for a rollout including merchandise and licensing, aiming to bring the IP to a broader audience.

The film also has received the Golden Angel Awards for Chinese Cultural Communication Award at the 2024 Chinese American Film Festival, the Best Animated Feature Film Gold Award at the 21st CACC Golden Dragon Award, and a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 37th Golden Rooster Awards.

Into the Mortal World will also be featured at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) from 3 to 6 December at Winsing’s booth L10-4 for industry professionals to interact with the film’s team.

Winsing Animation is a Chinese Animation company founded in 1986 that produces and distributes CGI TV shows, films, live shows and merchandising products. The company is known for its IPs like GG Bond, Doby & Disy, Crazy Candies, Metalions and GoGoBus.