God’s Gang appoints Cinemon Entertainment’s Réka Temple to its advisory board

Réka Temple (Right)

God’s Gang, the production company behind animation series God’s Gang led by former Disney Channels executive Nimrod Avraham May announced the addition of Hungary based Cinemon Entertainment’s Réka Temple to its advisory board.

Temple joins a newly restructured board which sees Jon Sumroy move from CMO to COO, where he will work alongside God’s Gang creator May to deliver the next episodes of the animated series. Libby Alpert is promoted to the position of CMO. The new hire will allow the team to develop further episodes for the 2,000,000+ online community with the aim of releasing the series on terrestrial television in future.

In addition to the board moves, the company has also made the addition of Shaolin Monk and martial arts expert Gene Ching to its interfaith council as a Buddhism advisor. Ching will work to ensure that God’s Gang is accurate and sensitive to Buddhism. This is the specialist group consolidated by the company that advises the series, which also consists of a Rabbi, an Imam, a Pastor, and a Hindu specialist.

“Réka is an esteemed veteran of the global entertainment industry. Her credits, awards, and sheer volume of work speak for itself. Reka is an expert in bringing brilliant ideas to the world. She has a proven track record of delivering work to the very highest of standards and has an unparalleled level of expertise in the animation industry. It is a true honour to have her join God’s Gang,” mentioned May.

Temple shared, “God’s Gang’s mission is more relevant than ever. Today’s youth are in dire need of stories that promote peace, love, and solidarity—delivered in a way that captivates and entertains. Above all, God’s Gang is a modern and hilariously relatable series, offering humor and charm that resonates with everyone, inspiring both laughter and connection”

With 30 years of experience in the film and television industry, Temple is an executive producer at Cinemon Entertainment. Across her career she has received over 100 awards and nominations, and her credits include over 300 series episodes and 12 feature films. Cinemon Entertainment’s feature film Four Souls of Coyote won two awards including the Best Feature Jury Award, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the Best Animation Film award at the Shanghai International Film Festival, and received numerous accolades from festivals worldwide.

Prior to joining Cinemon Entertainment, Temple worked at German management company Loonland Media AG where she played a key role in managing overseas cooperations, and produced projects in New York, Los Angeles, London, Munich and Seoul. She was Hungarian Producer’s Association (2005-2009) secretary general and Hungary Institute of Theatre and Film (2010-2014) animation department head. Temple is the current Hungarian Animation Producers’ Association president and represents the country as its ambassador at the European Animation Awards.

Temple’s role on the board will see her bring her extensive experience to support across the full lifecycle of production. This will include overseeing timelines, deliveries and quality processes of new episodes that are currently in production, as well the development and production of future episodes.

Temple’s appointment follows that of former DreamWorks Animation COO & CFO and Netflix Animation VP Bruce Daitch, former Disney marketing VP and DreamWorks Animation worldwide television brand marketing head Sheri Conn, and former Toonz Media Group TV division distribution and co-production president Bruno Zarka.

God’s Gang, founded by May, is the entertainment company behind a series that itself aims to promote peace and shared values between people regardless of their religious beliefs. The series brings together four extraordinary martial arts heroes from Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and Judaism who go on hilarious adventures for audiences aged nine to 19. The 13-minute pilot has already gained huge momentum online, amassing the channel over 1.67 million subscribers and three million views.

The God’s Gang production team includes director Ehud Landsberg (Transformers: Cyberverse, Vampirina) and writer Rob Kutner (five-time Emmy, Grammy, and Peabody Award winner; Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show, Angry Birds, Ben 10). The advisory board also consists of recent hires such as Conn and Zarka as well as Daitch.

The series is created by May whose vision was brought to life by the team at Infinite Frameworks in Singapore.