Photo: Cyber Group Studio

India’s Assemblage Entertainment shared that its new 3D pixel art animated series Press Start! is now available to stream on American streaming service Peacock. The animated series is based on the book series of the same name by England based author Thomas Flintham and is published by the Scholastic Corporation.

Assemblage Entertainment has collaborated with France based studio Cyber Group Studio as the show’s animation partner.

“We’re delighted to collaborate on Press Start!, a series inspired by the immensely popular comic that has captured hearts worldwide while beautifully bringing gaming adventures to life. At Assemblage Entertainment, we’re proud to help bring Cyber Group Studios’ vision to reality. Being part of such a beloved franchise is a true honor, and crafting stories that resonate is our passion. This project has been a joy to bring to the screen,” said Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan.

The show stars Elishia Perosa (Monster Beach) as Sunny Zaki, Mela Pietrapaolo (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Rue, Adam Nurada (Sonic Prime) as Dad, Natasha Chandel (Fallout 76) as Mom, Kira Tozer (Lego Elves Webisodes) as Coach Connie, Viola Abley (Noelle) as Kyra, Nicole Oliver (World of Warcraft: Dragonflight) as Helga, Kathleen Bar (Ninjago) as Queen Spooky, Doron Bell (Snowpiercer) as Singing Dog, Veena Sood (Peacemaker) as Nani, Aleksander Filipovic (The Sinners) as Eric and Brian Doe Chua (Supergirl) as Dilly among others.

The official synopsis for the series reads: Sunny Zaki and his sister Rue are all about the exciting, fast-paced world of the Super Rabbit Boy video game series. Athletic, brave and funny, Super Rabbit Boy is the hero of his fantastical game-world, and Sunny and Rue are total fanatics. When the siblings end up able to play in the game, their life is flipped upside down as Sunny and Rue go from being Super Rabbit Boy’s biggest fans to being Super Rabbit Boy’s best friends!

The series is directed by Éric Cazes (Vic The Viking and the Magic Sword, Trotro) and is co-produced by Pierre Belaisch, Dominique Bourse, Ben Joseph, Raphaelle Mathieu, Ira Singerman, Pierre Sissman and executive produced by Scott Kraft and Karen K. Millar. The music is crafted by Jean-Christophe Prudhomme and Paris based composer Patrick Sigwalt.

In total 6 episodes of animated series Press Start! are now streaming on Peacock.