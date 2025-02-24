Road safety takes front seat in Diamond Toons’ new book

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (second from left) with Diamond Toons Team

While many creators are busy carving superhero stories and churning out slapstick comedy for children, Diamond Toons is continuing to do its own bit for the children and the society. In a new edutainment project, the New Delhi-based comic book publisher has launched an activity book on road safety.

This Road Safety Activity Book which educates children on traffic rules and fosters long-term behavioural change, has been recently praised by India’s road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. The book, designed to promote road safety awareness among students, is already being distributed to schools in Meghalaya and Assam under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan initiative by the Indian government.

Gadkari has consistently emphasised the importance of introducing road safety awareness at a young age in all public forums. “Our traffic system is deeply flawed, and as a society, we lack sensitivity toward passenger rights, safety, and the value of life. Strict adherence to basic road safety rules is essential, and children can be the driving force behind this transformation, shaping a more responsible and disciplined road culture in India,” he said.

Speaking on the initiative by Diamond Toons, the minister said, “This book is the need of the hour to reach children in their native language. Through education and the dedicated efforts of teachers, we can instill safe road practices in young minds and, in turn, influence parents. A shift in mindset, starting from children and extending to families, is key to preventing traffic accidents and creating a culture of road safety.”

The activity book is available in two editions—primary level for ages five to 10 and secondary level for ages 10-15. The primary edition uses fun illustrations and interactive activities to teach basic road safety habits, while the secondary edition covers advanced topics like defensive driving and responsible road behaviour through real-life scenarios.

“We are thrilled to receive such appreciation from Shri Nitin Gadkari,” said Diamond Toons director Manish Verma. “Our goal is to educate and empower young minds to take responsibility for their safety on the roads and to promote a culture of road safety in India. Through our 360-degree approach—including print, digital and mobile platforms—we aim to reach 10 million children across the country, ensuring that road safety awareness becomes an integral part of their learning journey. By leveraging our extensive network and engaging content, we are committed to making road safety education more accessible, interactive, and impactful for students, parents, and educators alike.”

The book is currently being implemented in various states, with discussions underway to integrate it into school curriculum in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. To cater to diverse linguistic needs, the book will be translated into Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati.

With the coming generation, should we expect less honking and overtaking on the roads? Let’s hope so!