How online platforms are building communities around competitive play

From the casual to the hardcore, it is estimated that there are more than 3.09 billion gamers in the world. A large portion of this population, if not all, sees gaming as a platform to meet and interact with like-minded people and socialise. If there are gamers who love to play poker in isolation, there are many who love to discuss their poker hands and strategies after a game. The gaming platforms are aware of this tendency.

More and more online platforms are jumping at the opportunity of bringing together their patrons, fostering a spirit of togetherness, and building stronger brand loyalty. One of the popular ways of building these communities is through competitive play. However, online gaming communities are almost as old as gaming itself.

Bonding and gaming: The journey

Long before the appearance of social media, online forums were the go-to places for people looking for online social interaction. As chat rooms and forums grew in popularity, so did the early online games. People would play these mini-games and challenges and discuss them on popular forums like Reddit.

Today, gaming community members are busy building profound and meaningful relationships through various online communities. Take a platform like Steam, for instance. Gamers can join or even create communities where they can discuss various topics, including their favourite online games. Online gaming platforms have been quick to recognise this.

Just as the brick-and-mortar gaming arcades served as socialising zones for gamers, online gaming platforms are creating a similar ecosystem.

The glue that binds gaming communities

Research done by Activision Blizzard Media found that two out of every three gamers prefer to play in the company of their friends and peers. For them, gaming is a communal experience with a strong sense of togetherness and tribalism involved.

Indeed, certain games like puzzles, action and adventure, and role-playing games are suited for a solo experience. However, numerous other game categories are best experienced together. Music, dance, party, and even racing games are prime examples of games that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Popular games like Minecraft allow an online multiplayer format, which gamers enjoy with their close ones as well as strangers.

Online communities have integrated games and competition in a healthy manner. The frustration of losing an online multiplayer game is lessened when played as a part of an online gaming community. It encourages gamers to be more resilient and be good winners and losers.

Online communities have proven to be an excellent platform for knowledge sharing when it comes to all things related to gaming. Poker players in apps like Pocket52 can now interact within the game. They can also engage in the app’s social media posts and interact about the general aspects of the game that go beyond poker hands and strategies.

Most importantly, these online gaming communities have proven to be a safe space for everyone, particularly those who struggle to establish real-life relationships. It is a comfort zone for introverts as well as for people dealing with mental well-being issues.

Building competitive communities

Online gaming platforms are making the most of emerging technologies to provide a better community experience to their gaming patrons. Technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) have made social interactions more immersive. This offers a new and better way of communication and engagement among gamers.

Platforms like OVI E-sports have been active in building virtual communities that use gaming as a social connector. This social connector role is played to the hilt by platforms like YouTube and Twitch as well. Gamers can join live streams and interact directly with celebrity gamers and developers. YouTubers like PewDiePie have utilised this ecosystem to accumulate over 100 million subscribers and monetise their efforts in the process.

When it comes to esports events, gaming communities from far and wide converge to attend these spectacles. While doing so, a wider community is being built that includes not only fans and viewers but also top competitors, gaming vendors, and industry watchers. Conventions and events like the League of Legends World Championship, Fortnite Champion Series and Valorant Champions Tour have millions of online and in-event attendees. Thousands of poker enthusiasts also sign up for such events, be it the iconic World Series of Poker or the poker tournaments held regularly by popular online platforms.

A matter of interest

Online gaming communities are coming through the efforts of like-minded gamers, streaming platforms as well as online gaming platforms. Be it as a part of a marketing initiative by a gaming company or as an organic, interactive platform by gamers, online communities uphold a common interest among gamers. These online platforms, communities and events are witnessing widespread participation from sponsors, developers and vendors. In the long run, this will ensure that these communities flourish as social platforms and remain financially lucrative as well.