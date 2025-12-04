RawrAsia Studio debuts at ATF Singapore 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
RawrAsia Studio, a next-generation animation and visual content studio formed through the collaboration between Animasia Group and Rawr Pictures, officially marks its global debut at ATF Singapore 2025. Designed to meet the highest international standards, RawrAsia brings together artistic heritage and breakthrough production innovation to deliver world-class animation, CG, and VFX to partners around the world.
The studio merges the production strengths of its founding companies into a seamless full-pipeline operation. Rawr Pictures contributes its reputation for high-end CG animation and cinematic visual effects, supported by its credentials as a certified production partner for The Lego Group. Animasia Group brings more than two decades of expertise in 2D animation, pre-production, IP creation, and long-form series production, with a global footprint spanning more than 130 countries. Together, these combined strengths create a studio capable of delivering pre-production, 2D, 3D, VFX, and hybrid content with reliability, scalability, and creative excellence.
“Animasia has spent over two decades proving that Asian studios can deliver world-class content. With RawrAsia Studio, we’re no longer just proving it — we’re doubling down. This is our boldest expansion yet, built to compete, disrupt, and set new benchmarks for the global animation and VFX industry,” said Animasia Group MD Edmund Chan Seng Kee.
The studio operates on a forward-thinking production philosophy grounded in innovation. It integrates AI-enhanced workflow solutions, art-driven CG and VFX craftsmanship, and hybrid creative techniques that elevate visual quality while improving production efficiency. This approach ensures that it remains at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry, offering partners agile and future-ready production solutions.
“Creativity and storytelling will always be at the heart of animation, but true progress comes from innovating the way we produce it. Animation is built on technological evolution — every leap in workflow, tools, and pipeline becomes a leap in both productivity and visual excellence. As technology advances, new possibilities emerge, new efficiencies take shape, and new opportunities are unlocked. With RawrAsia Studio, we are embracing this momentum, pushing innovation not just as a feature of our work, but as a driving force for the future,” shared Rawr Pictures MD Jeremy Lee.
The studio’s strategic direction encompasses high-end CG animation, premium digital content, long-form animated series, original IP development, and visual effects for film, advertising, and digital platforms. The studio is built to support international collaborations and co-productions, offering scalable and culturally rich creative solutions that appeal to audiences worldwide. Its combined legacy of international awards, trusted brand partnerships, and decades of expertise reinforces its positioning as a leading Asian content studio with global ambitions.
At ATF 2025, RawrAsia Studio introduced its unified identity to the international market, presenting its full-spectrum capabilities across 2D, CG, VFX, and hybrid content production. The studio aims to cultivate new partnerships, explore co-production opportunities, and showcase its commitment to building smarter, innovation-driven content pipelines that blend technology with artistry.