Foundry and Wētā FX introduce multi-paint support for Mari 7.5

Creative software developer Foundry announced Mari 7.5, the latest iteration of its artist-friendly paint toolset that can handle large, detailed assets with high resolution textures. The update offers artists a new multi-paint feature and a multitude of improvements for paint tools, offering artists the efficiency and flexibility to focus on the detailing and depth of their texture story.
“Multi-paint has been Mari’s most requested feature by far. It lets artists paint up to eight different streams at the same time, improving efficiency and ensuring artists can spend more time focusing on the detailed work that brings stories to life,” said Foundry Mari product manager Charli Holt. “We’re excited to bring multi-paint to Mari 7.5 and continue supporting artists and studios as they continue to raise the visual bar in storytelling.”
The introduction of multi-paint is a collaboration between Foundry and Wētā FX, which began as a shared development project and is already being utilised by the studio’s artists.
“Mari is critical to our ability to deliver the quality of work Wētā FX is known for, and our collaborative relationship with Foundry allows us to push the software even further. The new multi-paint capability fundamentally changes how artists are able to work. It originated as a shared vision when working on some of 2025’s biggest projects, and we’re thrilled to see it formally released in Mari 7.5,” said Wētā FX CTO Kimball Thurston.
Mari 7.5 builds on the texture tool beloved by visual effects artists including support for UDIM workflows in 3D project painting and non-destructive layer and node graph systems for procedural iteration. The update is also compatible with industry-standard formats, such as FBX, OBJ, Alembic, OpenEXR, and USD, and can easily scale to more than one million polygons in a single topology.
Mari 7.5 is now available as a free download for customers with an active subscription.