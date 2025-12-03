‘Miraculous’ fame studio ZAG announces animated franchise based on motorist Carmen Jorda’s life

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
ZAG, the studio behind Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, one of the most successful animated IPs of the decade, announced the launch of a bold new family entertainment franchise, Carmen, inspired by former Formula 1 driver Carmen Jorda and her fight to break barriers in motorsport. A theatrical animated feature, animated series, and licensing and consumer products program is in development, marking the studio’s first step into the motorsport universe.
A world-class team of industry leaders is joining forces on the project. Serving as producers are ZAG founder and CEO Jeremy Zag; award-winning filmmaker and director of The Greatest Showman and Better Man Michael Gracey, who brings his signature visual and emotional storytelling to the project; and award-winning producer and Cross Creek Pictures co‑founder Tyler Thompson, whose films Black Swan, Everest and Rush have earned critical acclaim.
Rounding out the production team is former HBO Max and Netflix executive Andrea Puig, who serves as executive producer, contributing her global expertise in premium storytelling. Together, this powerhouse team unites to bring Jorda’s story to the screen with scale, heart, and cinematic excellence.
“At ZAG, we’ve always believed in creating heroes who inspire kids to believe in themselves. When I met Carmen, her journey and perseverance impressed and inspired me. I’m excited to let her personal story guide us as we imagine a new hero for tomorrow,” said Zag.
“Racing has shaped my life, and partnering with ZAG means turning my passion into a story that can inspire millions of young girls around the world. I want them to know they can dream big, fight hard, and take their place on the track- just like I did,” mentioned Jorda.
“Carmen’s journey is one of resilience and unwavering self-belief, even in the face of daunting limitations. Her fearlessness and ambition are the qualities of true heroes, and it’s a privilege to let her guide our narrative and hopefully inspire a new generation,” said Gracey.
“I’m excited to join this incredible team to bring Carmen’s story to life for audiences around the world. What she has achieved in her sport is truly remarkable,” said Thompson.
“Jérémy’s artistic sensitivity and instinct for talent make him a true pioneer in storytelling and musical creation, building worlds with lasting emotional impact. He captures Carmen’s fight and spirit in motorsport through characters only he can bring to life. Sharing a female-driven story powered by grit, speed, and ambition with the world is a dream come true,” said Puig.
The synopsis of Carmen reads: At the heart of the story in the new animated feature is Carmen, thrust into a ruthless racing world where fear moves faster than any car on the track. To survive, she must confront doubt, pressure, and heartbreak—and learn to outrun them. In a universe where circuits defy gravity and emotions can make or break a driver; Carmen is forced to push past her limits to reclaim her dream and discover who she truly is. Blending cinematic storytelling, empowerment, and high-speed emotional stakes, the franchise will be driven by her determination and resilience to inspire a new generation.
Jorda, former development driver for Lotus and Renault in Formula 1, became only the 11th woman in history to be included in a driver line-up for a prestigious F1 team. Her career includes competition in GP3, Indy Lights, and the Le Mans Series. The daughter of former racing driver José Miguel Jorda, she was introduced to motorsport at a young age and has since become a leading advocate for female drivers and broader inclusion across the racing world. It was recently announced that Jorda will return to the Enstone team as Alpine’s head of F1 Academy to lead female driver mentorship initiatives including supporting Alpine’s F1 Academy entry in 2026.