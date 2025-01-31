‘Stranger Things’ merchandise to be launched

Toy company Jazwares and Netflix are teaming up to launch Stranger Things merchandise based on the show’s characters and themes, for its fans of all ages. this will mark the first global master licensing agreement for Netflix and the Stranger Things franchise.

In 2024, Jazwares announced Squishmallows x Stranger Things, its first collaboration with the Netflix show to celebrate the final season. Ranging from 3.5 to 10 inches in size, beloved characters from the show like Eleven, The Demogorgon, and more are currently available as ultra-soft Squishmallows. Additional characters will be added to the line soon.

“After our Squishmallows x Stranger Things collection launched with massive fanfare, we knew we wanted to continue working with Netflix and raise our collaboration to the next level,” said Jazwares executive vice president Judd Karofsky. “Knowing how influential and passionate the Stranger Things fandom is, we’re ready to team up with Netflix to bring fans a full line of products that will allow them to engage with the franchise like never before with authentically detailed figures, playsets, costumes, and more.”

“Stranger Things has made an indelible mark as a cultural phenomenon, transcending the screen and shaping global trends through 80’s nostalgia, music, food, fashion and so much more,” said Netflix consumer products vice president Josh Simon. “Coming together with an innovative partner like Jazwares to create the franchise’s first expansive toy line was a natural next step in giving fans around the world new ways to immerse themselves in the universe with the authenticity and storytelling elements they love.”

The product collection from Jazwares includes:

Figures : Action figures that will be available in a variety of styles, scales, and collectibility.

: Action figures that will be available in a variety of styles, scales, and collectibility. Playsets and environmental sets: Playsets packed with features, accessories, vehicles, or figures.

Playsets packed with features, accessories, vehicles, or figures. Toy vehicles: From show-inspired vehicles to daring BMX bicycles, these action-packed rides come in a variety of designs — some with features, some with figures, and some with extra accessories. Plus, radio-controlled options for a next-level experience.

From show-inspired vehicles to daring BMX bicycles, these action-packed rides come in a variety of designs — some with features, some with figures, and some with extra accessories. Plus, radio-controlled options for a next-level experience. Plush: Feature-packed and co-branded plush of every size, and characters like the already-released Squishmallows x Stranger Things line.

Feature-packed and co-branded plush of every size, and characters like the already-released Squishmallows x Stranger Things line. Costumes and accessories: From Halloween dress-up to everyday cosplay — even pets can join in with character and show-inspired costumes.

From Halloween dress-up to everyday cosplay — even pets can join in with character and show-inspired costumes. Costumes and dress-up toys: A variety of premium costumes and role-play toys (in North America)— for fans to add their own dress-up twist.

A variety of premium costumes and role-play toys (in North America)— for fans to add their own dress-up twist. Pet toys and accessories: A selection of toys and gear — from wearables to interactive toys, licking mats, beds, and even walking essentials like leashes and collars.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became among Netflix’s most popular television series ever with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The show returns this year with its fifth and final season. The franchise has expanded to have a stage play: Stranger Things: The First Shadow which is making its Broadway debut this March, an animated series; a collection of books; the touring Stranger Things Experience; and a global assortment of lifestyle products and brand collaborations.