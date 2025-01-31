Badshah releases a gaming-music mashup with “Imma Be Your Pokémon”!

Indian rapper and singer Badshah has just dropped his brand-new song, “Imma Be Your Pokémon,” featuring Sharvi Yadav and Sahher Bambba, is out.

The song, is an upbeat and energetic track that combines Badshah’s signature style with the iconic world of Pokémon. The catchy lyrics and infectious beat make it impossible to sit still.

“I’m a huge fan of Pokémon, and I wanted to create a song that would bring together the worlds of music and gaming,” said the singer in a statement. “I’m thrilled with how Imma Be Your Pokémon has turned out, and I hope my fans enjoy it as much as I do!”

This collaboration brings together the worlds of music and gaming, with Badshah’s signature style and Pokémon’s iconic characters. Known for his hits like “Sanam”, “Jugnu” and “She Move It Like,” the artist has proven his versatility as an artist. His ability to blend different styles and create something fresh and exciting has earned him a massive following.

“Imma Be Your Pokémon” is now available on music streaming platforms, and the official music video can be watched on YouTube. Don’t miss out on this electrifying new track!