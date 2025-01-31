Nodwin expands esports empire with StarLadder acquisition

Nodwin Gaming has acquired StarLadder, an esports tournament organising company. StarLadder will retain its brand identity and the founder Roman Romantsov will continue to lead operations while also becoming a shareholder in Nodwin Gaming.

The deal is valued at an initial consideration of $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crores), with a second instalment contingent on meeting earn-out targets. With this strategic acquisition, Nodwin Gaming is not just playing the game—it’s changing it.

The deal comes as Nodwin Gaming aggressively expands its global footprint. Having already acquired Comic Con India, influencer and MCN firm Trinity Gaming, gaming marketing agency Freaks 4U Gaming, esports agency Ninja Global, and Singapore-based live events company Branded, this latest move reinforces Nodwin’s commitment to strengthening its position in international markets.

With StarLadder now in its portfolio, Nodwin aims to amplify its high-profile event offerings, bridging the gap between emerging and established markets while unlocking new synergies between the companies. With Nodwin’s extensive industry network, StarLadder will be able to expand into new territories, form new alliances, and elevate its global standing.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee expressed, “StarLadder and Roman are the masterminds behind some of the most legendary esports events ever seen. Roman’s expertise in stage design, creative broadcasting, and production is second to none. I’ve been an admirer of his work for years, and now I get to build alongside him. With this partnership, we aim to create unparalleled esports experiences, bringing more CS:GO tournaments and other thrilling events to new and emerging markets. It’s a privilege to welcome such an iconic brand and visionary leader into the Nodwin Gaming family.”

Fans, meanwhile, can expect bigger, bolder, and more electrifying esports events, with innovative tournament formats and unforgettable live experiences on the horizon.

While StarLadder will continue to operate under its well-established identity, joining forces with Nodwin Gaming will unlock fresh resources, creative avenues, and expanded distribution channels, ensuring that both companies thrive in the fast-paced esports industry.

StarLadder founder Romantsov shared, “We live in an era of globalisation, where combining strengths, resources, and expertise is the key to success. We are thrilled to have found partners who share our vision and ambition. With Nodwin Gaming, we’re ready to take esports to the next level, bringing unforgettable events to fans across multiple games and regions. Stay tuned—this is just the beginning!”

The StarLadder team, helmed by Romantsov, boasts a 20-year legacy in tournament production, having delivered some of the industry’s most prestigious competitions. Their portfolio includes CS:GO and Dota 2 Majors, the Pubg Europe League, and the long-running StarSeries, which has featured 18 seasons of Cs 1.6 and CS:GO and 17 seasons of Dota 2. Additionally, they’ve collaborated on white-label projects for major publishers such as Valve, Tencent, Krafton, Blizzard, Riot Games, Supercell, and Moonton.