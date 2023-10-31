Leading international producer, distributor and licensor of children’s animated and live action content Nelvana has secured multiple global distribution deals for the 3D animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory (40x11min), including with ITV for the new streaming platform ITVX in the UK. Co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the recent slate of sales for the series reaffirms Nelvana’s position as a world leader in distribution and entertainment.

“Expanding the distribution of Builder Brothers Dream Factory to even more territories is a testament to Nelvana’s strong relationships with our partners and the international appetite for premium family-friendly content,” said Nelvana Enterprises and Kids Can Press VP Mellany Welsh. “Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment have done a fantastic job of capturing inspiring messages and innovative learnings, and our team can’t wait for families all over the globe to enjoy the series.”

“Builder Brothers Dream Factory is a wonderful addition to our growing selection of content available via ITVX Kids. Families can visit ITVX to stream the series straight away,” said ITV and ITVX senior acquisitions manager Darren Nartey.

Official synopsis reads: Builder Brothers Dream Factory is inspired by the real-life Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott. The twin brothers are a pair of regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of TWINSPIRATION to help friends and solve problems in the neighbourhood by dreaming big – really big – sometimes too big!

Along with best friends Mel and Ayana, the Builder Brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make their world a better place – one big dream at a time. Life for the brothers and the Dream Factory Crew in the harbour town of Steamport centres on friends, family, school and community as they use their combined individual skills and interests to GEAR UP and GET IT DONE!

In addition to the recent ITV sale of Builder Brothers Dream Factory, the series has made additional deals with Warner Brothers Discovery for Southeast Asia, Genial Media for Spain, and NRK for Norway. Currently the series airs on Discovery Kids in Latin America, and on Corus Entertainment’s STACKTV and Treehouse in Canada.