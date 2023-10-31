Bebefinn, The Pinkfong Company’s latest hit 3D animated series, tops Netflix’s ‘Today’s Top 10 Kids Series’ in the U.S today. In addition to the U.S. the show has taken the top spot in the same chart in three countries including Singapore, South Korea and Ireland.

With the recent release of its captivating second season, Bebefinn has captured the hearts of young viewers around the world, climbing into the today’s Top 10 Kids on Netflix in 18 countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Since its debut in April 2022, Bebefinn has become an instant sensation, reaching 14 million subscribers and 5.5 billion views on YouTube. Having achieved YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award within 14 months, Bebefinn became the fastest YouTube channel launched by The Pinkfong Company to reach this milestone.

Bebefinn has also connected with fans across social media platforms by sharing kid-friendly content in short-form videos. Bebefinn’s official TikTok account has surpassed nearly four million subscribers, while Bora and Brody’s TikTok accounts have surpassed one million followers just 11 months after launch. With this milestone, all three Bebefinn siblings have earned the TikTok Silver Award.

Thanks to its global popularity, Bebefinn will expand its universe with a global licensing program, interactive live shows and merchandise. In September 2023, Pinkfong appointed Medialink as the licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines.