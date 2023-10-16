Baby Shark-fame The Pinkfong Company announced today that its 3D animated singalong series Bebefinn has been invited to the out of competition section of the 25th Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF), to be held 20-24 October 2023 in South Korea. This year’s BIAF will feature 118 works from 36 countries.

With a mission to enrich the animation genre, BIAF is South Korea’s first Academy Awards qualifying festival. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the festival has established itself as one of the essential events for animation fans and industry and expanded its presence in Asia.

The Pinkfong Company’s Bebefinn is a 3D animated series about the daily lives of a close-knit family of three siblings and their parents. Debuting in April 2022, the show reached 10 million subscribers, three billion views and 210 million watch hours on YouTube in 14 months and making Today’s Top 10 Kids on Netflix in 17 countries.

Bebefinn has been invited to the “Ani-together” section at BIAF and will be screened seven times during the entire event, which is the largest number of screenings for any film at this festival. The main screening will be held on 24 October at the Korea Manhwa Museum. During the festival, fans will be able to enjoy Bebefinn‘s synopsis, introduction of the Bebefinn universe and stills at the BIAF Vision Park (Lobby, Korea Manhwa Museum 1F).

As part of BIAF’s special screening program, Bebefinn and the Korean dubbed Baby Shark’s Big Show! will screen at Hyundai Department Store Jungdong Culture Hall on 21 and 22 October. It will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis without online reservations on the day of the screening. On the days of the screening, fans will be able to meet Bebefinn‘s main characters Finn, Bora and Brody at meet-and-greet, and be given Bebefinn merchandise.

More details will be available on the BIAF website and Bebefinn’s official Instagram.

Bebefinn Season 2 will be released internationally on Netflix in December 2023. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video, FPT Play and Vidio.com in Indonesia, and the Philippines.