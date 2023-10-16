Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has collaborated with Singapore-based Powerkids Entertainment to introduce animated series Young Achievers.

The series is a thrilling blend of entertainment and adventure, designed for children aged six years and older. It features young talents excelling in diverse fields, from aviation and skydiving to underwater exploration, spy training, martial arts and advanced combat operations. These gifted youths unite as a powerhouse team, handpicked by international government agencies to confront an impending global menace orchestrated by a tech-savvy antagonist. Young Achievers incorporates valuable educational components, making it essential viewing for young audiences.”

With this show, Sony Pictures Networks Kids and Animation Business expands into original animation production spanning diverse genres including mystery, horror, suspense, action and pre-school. Leveraging PowerKids Entertainment’s expertise and global network, the partnership is set to elevate SPNI’s animation division to an eminent position within the global animation entertainment panorama.

Sony Pictures Networks India kids business head Leena Lele Dutta said, “India is now geared up to take the challenge of producing world class animation for kids and adults and we at SPNI are equally geared to expand our business of animation storytelling across all age groups for a global audience. The first one from our animation studio stable to go on the floors is this partnership with PowerKids and we are extremely excited to take an Indian brand global. With our strong creative and production team along with Powerkid’s expertise in IP development and global distribution, we are confident this show will resonate with children around the world.”

With a focus on co-development and co-production, PowerKids Entertainment’s legacy and proficiency in crafting engaging narratives for children will bring a distinct flavor to the joint venture, promising a dynamic and compelling viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra, “This collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks Kids and Animation Business presents a distinctive chance to co-develop and co-produce a series that melds humour, adventure and meaningful life teachings. Powerkids along with Sony Pictures Networks Kids and Animation Business will play a pivotal role in identifying international co-production prospects to participate in the series’ creation. Our anticipation is to captivate the younger audience with memorable characters, exciting storylines, and a powerful narrative emphasising the significance of unity and taking a stand against malevolence.”