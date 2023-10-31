Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and EAVE Ties That Bind (TTB) have joined forces to launch the first edition of the ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch. This is a new initiative targeting producers with (young adult) animated projects from Asia and Europe with the potential and desire to explore new financing and co-production opportunities, new markets, and new audiences in both continents.

Out of the impressive number of submissions received – over 110 from 28 different countries/regions, the Animation Lab selection committee featuring Justin Deimen (108 Media/SAVVA, SG), Juraj Krasnohorsky (Artichoke/CEE Animation, SK), Kanji Kazahaya (Culture Connect Co., JP) and Matija Sturm (CEE Animation Workshop, SI) have announced the final line-up of nine projects in development coming from four European and five Asian countries/regions.

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch will take place over two separate programmes offering comprehensive knowledge of the European and Asian animation industries and markets. The participants will benefit from high-level development under the guidance of top-notch experts from both continents and have the opportunity to pitch their project in front of key decision makers during the upcoming edition of the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore.

The first online programme is being held from 30 October to 3 November 2023. The selected participants will be able to attend a rich and diverse workshop crafted by the Lab curator Juraj Krasnohorsky (Artichoke/CEE Animation, SK), who has put together a team of leading industry professionals: Ervin Han will present a general overview of Asian-European financing landscape, Katarzyna Siniarska (New Europe Film Sales) will lead the session ‘Working with a Sales Agent’, Jean François Le Corre (Vivement Lundi!) and Justin Deimen (108 Media/SAVVA) will elaborate on the ‘Good Practice of Co-Production’, Juraj Krasnohorsky (Artichoke/CEE Animation) will share tips to package and pitch a project while Bonnie Williams will share tips on organising and conducting market meetings.

All participants will thereon have individual consultations with four experts that will revise their project packages (Jean-François Le Corre and Kanji Kazahaya) and their financing strategies (Jean-Baptiste Babin-Backup Media and Justin Deimen).

The second on-site programme will take place between 6 to 8 December 2023 within the frame of ATF in Singapore and it will feature experts’ lectures, individual consultancies, a pitching component and a series of prearranged one-to-one meetings between selected teams and decision makers & financiers.

The following nine projects wanting to extend their knowledge and network towards Asia and Europe have been selected to participate in the ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch:

Brian, Whatube Studios, Taiwan

Chill Out, Girl, BCH Entertainment, Indonesia

Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw, Twenty Manila (Ludritz Ventures, Inc.), Philippines

Moss, Imagic TV, Spain

Republic of Cats – Vanishing Utopia, Jet Set Go, Japan

Something Great, Sumimasen Pte. Ltd., Singapore

Trouble Magnet, Fabian&Fred, Germany

Twice Upon a Time, To Blink Animation, Serbia

Tytus Romek & A’Tomek, EGoFILM, Poland

ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch 2023 will take place in the framework of the Asia TV Forum & Market, Asia’s leading content market and conference and it will be organised by ATF and Ties That Bind with the support of lead sponsor Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), sponsors Film Development Council Philippines (FDCP) and Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO), and in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop.

TIES THAT BIND, based in Udine, is organised by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, EAVE, Udine Far East Film Festival and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA sub-programme of the European.

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) is an event of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), hosted by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA). This year 2023 marks the 10th edition of the Singapore Media Festival, rallying Asia’s most passionate media professionals, industry leaders, talent and content creators to ‘Make It Here!’